Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Case In The Spotlight Over Recent Ruling

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old woman has been charged with killing a 22-year-old woman on Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood. Police said Niquita Booker turned herself in to Area 2 police on Tuesday after she was identified as the woman who shot Kailah Bledsoe on Sunday in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street. Bledsoe was standing on the street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, when Booker walked up and shot her in the face, according to police. She’s also accused of firing shots at a 49-year-old man who was at the scene, but was not wounded. Booker is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. She is due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO