Public Safety

Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Case In The Spotlight Over Recent Ruling

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe shot three men, killing two, during protest...

chicago.cbslocal.com

New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Judge Rules Men Shot By Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse May Not Be Called ‘Victims’ At Upcoming Trial

A Wisconsin judge has said he will prohibit prosecutors from using the term “victims,” when referring to injured individuals in Kyle Rittenhouse’s approaching trial. Prosecutors must instead use "complaining witness" or "decedent" to refer to the men who 18-year-old Rittenhouse allegedly shot during citywide protests in Kenosha in the wake of Jacob Blake’s 2020 shooting by police, NBC News reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Wisconsin Judge Rules Prosecutors Can't Call Men Killed By Kyle Rittenhouse "Victims" But Says "Looters" & "Rioters" Is OK

Last summer, after Kenosha, Wisconsin police shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake, protests exploded all over the city. According to NPR, "protesters destroyed police cars, damaged storefronts and burned down a used-car dealership, a furniture store and a state parole office." In the midst of the mayhem, then 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse,...
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Judge: Defense Can't Say 'Victims'

A Wisconsin judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse case has ruled lawyers cannot refer to the two men he is accused of killing as "victims." Rittenhouse is charged in the shooting deaths of two men who were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August of last year. A third man was wounded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Wisconsin judge sets final ground rules for Kyle Rittenhouse trial evidence

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge laid out the final ground rules Monday on what evidence will be allowed when Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial next week for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality, ruling he’ll permit testimony from the defense’s use-of-force expert and on how police welcomed Mr. Rittenhouse and others carrying guns during the demonstration.
WISCONSIN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Judge rules Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers can call men he shot ‘rioters,’ ‘looters’ in trial

The judge overseeing the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse — the 17-year-old who fatally shot two people and injured a third during protests and looting in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020 — ruled on Monday that the defense can refer to the individuals Rittenhouse shot as “rioters” and “looters” while prosecutors may not call them “victims.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
ramaponews.com

Judge in Rittenhouse case is inappropriately biased against victims

On Aug. 25, 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse was the cause of a fatal shooting during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wis.. He was at the demonstration with an AR-15 in his hands, claiming it was his job to protect a car dealership within proximity to the event. The rally...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

Niquita Booker Charged With Murder Of Kailah Bledsoe In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old woman has been charged with killing a 22-year-old woman on Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood. Police said Niquita Booker turned herself in to Area 2 police on Tuesday after she was identified as the woman who shot Kailah Bledsoe on Sunday in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street. Bledsoe was standing on the street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, when Booker walked up and shot her in the face, according to police. She’s also accused of firing shots at a 49-year-old man who was at the scene, but was not wounded. Booker is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. She is due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
AceShowbiz

Notorious Drug Lord Alpo Martinez's Assassination Sparks Celebration by Late Friend's Family

The former drug kingpin, who was portrayed by Cam'ron in 2002's film 'Paid in Full', was killed in a drive-by shooting on a Harlem street on Sunday morning, October 31. AceShowbiz - Notorious drug lord Alpo Martinez has died. The former drug kingpin-turned-federal witness was killed in a drive-by shooting in New York City on early Sunday morning, October 31, police sources said. He was 55.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC drug kingpin Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of truck window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gazette

Colorado Springs gun shop owner suspected of killing 2 children, wife, self in murder-suicide

Colorado Springs gun shop owner Christof Kreb, 55, is believed to have killed his wife, Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, a licensed nurse, and two of their children, 13-year-old Felicity, and 9-year-old Barrett, Saturday morning in what the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday called an apparent murder-suicide at their home in the affluent Gleneagle neighborhood.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

