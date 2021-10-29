Fourth Business Owner Forced To Sell After Not Receiving Access Letter From Alderman

I am writing as a downtown business owner who is excited to see DORA come to our city. We are grateful for the vision that our city leaders saw in this innovative economic development tool. These DORA locations are popping up all over Ohio, and these outdoor drinking zones are used to draw patrons, revitalize downtown areas, ease outdoor dining restrictions, and increase retail and restaurant development. And they have proven to be successful in achieving these goals. Most DORA hours are Monday through Saturday, ours is limited to Thursday through Saturday. There are no all day Mardi Gras happening as a result. Participation by local vendors in the DORA is voluntary. Businesses are free to participate or not, and signs on each establishment indicate whether they serve, welcome or are not participating in the DORA.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO