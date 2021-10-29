CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fourth Business Owner Forced To Sell After Not Receiving Access Letter From Alderman

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Just weeks after the report of an alderman refusing to provide access letters to business owners, another owner says they too have not been given an access letter for their business, forcing them to sell. CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov spoke with the owners who said it’s...

chicago.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

City Announces $2.7 Million COVID-19 Small Business Support Program Engaging Nonprofits To Help Chicago Businesses That Have Been Suffering

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection announced a new grant program this week to allow nonprofits to help small businesses that have been suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $2.7 million COVID-19 Small Business Support Program announced Monday awarded funding...
CHICAGO, IL
wwnytv.com

Misleading Mailers: Business owners confused by official-looking letters

(InvestigateTV) - The same mint green envelope has been arriving in the mailboxes of small businesses for years. “It kind of states a deadline, and there’s like this whole instruction sheet on how to fill it out. So it just makes it look pretty official when actually, it’s not,” Meredyth Jenkins said when she received a mailer several years ago.
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

Making The Move From Employee To Business Owner

CEO of Frannexus, award-winning franchise consultant and author of "Profits are Better Than Wages". Upheaval seems to be the new normal when it comes to this third decade of the 21st century. The pandemic has left people shaken and led many to reevaluate their jobs and more. When it comes...
SMALL BUSINESS
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Business owner who is excited to see DORA come to our city

I am writing as a downtown business owner who is excited to see DORA come to our city. We are grateful for the vision that our city leaders saw in this innovative economic development tool. These DORA locations are popping up all over Ohio, and these outdoor drinking zones are used to draw patrons, revitalize downtown areas, ease outdoor dining restrictions, and increase retail and restaurant development. And they have proven to be successful in achieving these goals. Most DORA hours are Monday through Saturday, ours is limited to Thursday through Saturday. There are no all day Mardi Gras happening as a result. Participation by local vendors in the DORA is voluntary. Businesses are free to participate or not, and signs on each establishment indicate whether they serve, welcome or are not participating in the DORA.
RETAIL
sheltonherald.com

Letter: Second Ward alderman candidate responds to charges of past due taxes

It has come to my attention that the Lauretti team has decided to “expose” the outstanding tax bills from my former businesses, Liquid Lunch, LLC, and JSBR Enterprises (DBA GROW). While these are valid, outstanding bills, these desperate tactics are uninventive and uninspired. Rather than giving the people of Shelton any creative ideas for moving forward, the RTC has chosen to focus on tasteless personal attacks. At the end of the day I’m not mad, I’m disappointed.
SHELTON, CT
CBS Chicago

Calumet City Woman Worried She’d Lose Her Home After Someone Took Out Fraudulent Federal PPP Loan In Her Name

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A 72-year-old woman in Calumet City was worried she would be forced out of her home because someone took out a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan in her name. As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported Wednesday evening, great-grandmother Helen Byrd’s Calumet City home is the center of her robust family. “I cherish my home,” she said through her daughter. “I love it here.” We talked to Ms. Byrd – who is deaf and communicates using sign language – and her daughter Candace, who lives in Indianapolis and interpreted for her mother via videoconference. “We have good time,” Candace said. But...
CALUMET CITY, IL
parentherald.com

Chicago Basic Income Program Launched for Families to Receive $500 Monthly

Chicago is giving $500 a month for low-income families beginning 2022 under the pilot rollout of its basic income program, the biggest universal basic income benefit in the United States. After the council voted "yes" on the basic income program on Wednesday, October 27, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that initial...
CHICAGO, IL
The Tribune

Colorado business owners forced to act as public health experts as government shirks mask mandates

As a physician, Dr. P.J. Parmar knows masks effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a business owner, Parmar knows masks alienate customers. So at Mango House, a mall owned by Parmar on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, patients in his family clinic wear masks. People eating and shopping at the other businesses don’t have to. Parmar wishes it could be different, but ordering shoppers and diners to wear masks drives them away, he said.
COLORADO STATE
WGN News

Judge rules Chicago city worker vaccine mandate should stand

CHICAGO — A federal judge ruled Friday that 130 city of Chicago workers are not entitled to a temporary restraining order and the vaccine mandates should stand. They were trying to make sure the city couldn’t fire them or discipline them for not getting vaccinated. Hon. John Z. Lee ruled the mandates do not infringe […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent Newspapers

After 14 months, remains of missing Elmhurst resident, UA exec found; Contractors make discovery deep in forest preserve where car was located

On the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 24, the Independent learned the grisly news that the remains of Elmhurst resident and United Airlines executive Jake Cefolia had been found deep in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, where his vehicle had been abandoned 14 months ago. According to several news...
ELMHURST, IL
Daily Athenaeum

Sandwich University owner to sell business after Jan. 6 charges

The owner of Sandwich University in Morgantown is selling his business after experiencing a “multitude of business and financial troubles” since he was incarcerated on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to documents filed in federal court earlier this week. George Tanios faces eight...
MORGANTOWN, WV

