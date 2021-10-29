CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Taste of Winona to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6zK2_0ch5vdus00

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – The Taste of Winona returns Saturday to help support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region.

The 18th edition will once again be a drive through event.

You can also show your support through an online auction open now through four tomorrow afternoon.

Pick up of meals start at five at at Winona ORC.

You can find auction and meal details here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coats for Kids distribution starts Thursday in Tomah

TOMAH (WKBT) — Coats for Kids volunteers will be handing out the items the drive collected starting Thursday in Tomah. After a month of collecting items throughout Monroe County, free coats will be available at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 W. Clifton St. Due to COVID-19, the event will be by appointment only. All volunteers and attendees must wear a...
TOMAH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Bangor students give back during day of service

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) – Middle and high school students from Bangor are finding ways to give back to others. Students spent the day in the community for the district’s annual day of service. They raked lawns, picked up garbage and made book markers for a local library. It’s just a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Women in Business Conference’ coming to Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – A pair of Onalaska business owners want to provide opportunities for local women businesses leaders The inaugural Women in Business Conference is coming up in November at Misty’s Dance Unlimited. “It can be a little bit more challenging to be a woman in business just trying to prove yourself and get your name out there. And...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Western club selling Thanksgiving pies

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Western Technical College’s Foods Club is selling Thanksgiving pies through Nov. 12. Pies will be sold in advance only. People can buy $12 pumpkin pies, $13 apple streusel pies and $14 pecan pies by contacting Jean Ahrens at ahrensj@westerntc.edu. Orders can also be taken by other Foods Club members. Checks can be made out to Western...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#The Taste#Orc#Charity#Big Brothers Big Sisters#Winona Orc
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Dine Dash and Fly returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Dine Dash and Fly is back at the La Crosse Regional Airport. People in the La Crosse area can win gift cards or $500 flight vouchers. Ten restaurants in the La Crosse area are taking part. The program runs through the end of the year. More details are available here. Recent News Headlines from News...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Boyer’s Budget Furniture opens in new location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A business with more than century in the community has a new home. Boyer’s Budget Furniture opened Monday in their new location on George Street in La Crosse. The business was on West Avenue, but moved to make way for a new roundabout. Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now   Badger Project drops lawsuit against...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
191
Followers
193
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy