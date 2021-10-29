Taste of Winona to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – The Taste of Winona returns Saturday to help support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region.

The 18th edition will once again be a drive through event.

You can also show your support through an online auction open now through four tomorrow afternoon.

Pick up of meals start at five at at Winona ORC.

You can find auction and meal details here.

