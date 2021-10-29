Colorado Families Get Much Needed Food At Pop-Up Food Bank

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank and the Pittsburgh Pirates teamed up Friday morning to help local families in need. The two organizations in coordination with Global Links held a drive-up diaper distribution at PNC Park. Even the Pirates Parrot was there in a raincoat to help. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Each family that pulled up got two cases of diapers and six packs of wipes. They were prepared to help up to 500 cars. Since the start of the pandemic, the Diaper Bank has handed out up to 90,000 to 100,000 diapers per month between their Pittsburgh and Westmoreland County locations. Before the pandemic, that was only up to 50,000 a month. For more information on the Western Pa. Diaper Bank, visit their website here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO