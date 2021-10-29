CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Families Get Much Needed Food At Pop-Up Food Bank

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce...

denver.cbslocal.com

WJHL

Second Harvest Food Bank launches Project Thanksgiving for families in need

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities food bank has started its annual Thanksgiving campaign. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and WCQR kicked off the 2021 Project Thanksgiving program on Monday. 2021 marks the 13th year of Project Thanksgiving. The campaign serves families in need throughout the eight counties in the food bank’s region. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Coeur d'Alene Press

Food bank needs a few good volunteers

COEUR d’ALENE—It’s not a lot to ask: three or four hours once a week from at least four committed volunteers. Darrell Rickard, manager of the Community Action Partnership for Kootenai County, said that’s the minimum it will take to get operations running smoothly again. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
CBS Pittsburgh

Diaper Bank, Pirates Team Up To Help Pittsburgh Families In Need

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank and the Pittsburgh Pirates teamed up Friday morning to help local families in need. The two organizations in coordination with Global Links held a drive-up diaper distribution at PNC Park. Even the Pirates Parrot was there in a raincoat to help. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Each family that pulled up got two cases of diapers and six packs of wipes. They were prepared to help up to 500 cars. Since the start of the pandemic, the Diaper Bank has handed out up to 90,000 to 100,000 diapers per month between their Pittsburgh and Westmoreland County locations. Before the pandemic, that was only up to 50,000 a month. For more information on the Western Pa. Diaper Bank, visit their website here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Southlake Style

Support The North Texas Food Bank

Last year during the height of the pandemic, shutdowns and layoffs created food insecurity for many North Texas neighbors. So agents and employees of Ebby Halliday Realtors rallied their Ebby Halliday Companies‘ network to collect $75,000 for two area organizations providing hunger relief — the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank.
thefoothillsfocus.com

Food bank seeks adopt-a-family sponsors

Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks donors to brighten the holiday season for children, families and seniors in the Arizona foothills community as part of the food bank’s 19th annual Adopt-a-Family program sponsored by Universal Solar. “The food bank is accepting family games, such as Monopoly, dominoes, Candyland, Uno,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
erienewsnow.com

Second Harvest Food Bank Talks Need for Upcoming Food Drive

At Second Harvest Food Bank, they know the need for food will increase around the holidays. That's why they're asking for help now from the community. In addition to the non-perishables they always ask for, during the holiday season they also ask folks to donate things like turkeys and hams to help families have a normal Thanksgiving experience.
News On 6

The Free Food Pantry Needs Help To Keep OKC Families Fed

Thousands of businesses, programs and nonprofits are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Oklahoma City, a nonprofit that has been helping families in the metro for 30 years says they are at their breaking point. "Right now, we are on the very bottom of the barrel," said Sister Mable...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kait 8

SEMO Food Bank preparing for holidays

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is preparing for an uptick in people needing food this holiday season. The food bank already has ordered traditional food that you would find for the typical holiday meals. SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Lisa Church said they will be...
wrde.com

Thankful Tuesday: Food Bank of Delaware

MILFORD, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware has battled food insecurities in the first state since 1981. The organization distributed more than 15 million pounds of food in 2020 with the help of volunteers boxing up donations and giving them a reason to be thankful. "It's rewarding, especially seeing...
MILFORD, DE
Columbia Star

Harvest Hope Food Bank receives 15,000 pounds of food

For the fifth year in a row, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the United States. The three companies donated 15,000 pounds of food equating to 12,500 meals to Harvest Hope Food Bank through a partnership with Feeding America. Food insecurity heightened throughout the pandemic, and Feeding America foodbanks like Harvest Hope struggled to keep up with demand.
York Dispatch Online

Thumbs up for food banks and a yard of Halloween pranks

Thumbs up to the York County Food Bank and other food banks around the country that have stepped up to help hungry families during an unprecedented time. The York County Food Bank has weathered 19 months of the heaviest demand it has ever seen, and while demand is down 10% since September, it is still nowhere near the level the food bank saw before the pandemic, according to CEO Jennifer Brillhart.
WOWO News

The Lighthouse opens food bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based addiction recovery center is expanding its services to help more people in need. The Lighthouse has opened a food bank at its new facility at 3000 E State Blvd. Officials tell WOWO News it opened last week in an effort to help an area of Fort Wayne that didn’t have a food pantry within walking distance, and supplies have been going fast since opening.
FORT WAYNE, IN

