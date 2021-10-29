CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shows From Korea's KBS, SBS, FormatEast Get Spotlight in Variety Streaming Room

By William Earl
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety will present a virtual showcase of buzzy new programs coming from Korea’s KBS, SBS and FormatEast on Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. PT. Jun Young Song, program director and showrunner for Korean Broadcasting System, and Iljoong Kim, senior director of Seoul Broadcasting System and an executive director of FormatEast, SBS’...

koalasplayground.com

New Substantive Preview for SBS Romance Drama Now, We are Breaking Up Shows the Fashion Backdrop and A Lot of Song Hye Kyo Angst

Okay, I know Song Hye Kyo is a much bigger star that Jang Ki Yong but this latest preview for SBS drama Now, We are Breaking Up makes it feel like a one-woman show. Sure he’s the male lead but all we see are her angst and emotions, he comes across as a cipher or perhaps the “boyfriend” character that isn’t meant to engage the audiences as much as be the foil for her character to stand in for any woman who has been through a breakup whatever the circumstances. I like that Song Hye Kyo’s character is very expressive and alive here, her last drama Encounter (Boyfriend) she played a super reserved and almost emotionally frozen character as written and it’s nice to see her project a capable career woman but also someone with strong vocal emotions. The fashion scenes I don’t know how realistic it will be, likely not, but Jang Ki Yong also doesn’t make a good photographer as he just looks like the model in front of the camera lens all the time.
Variety

Nippon TV Netflix Licensing Deal Covers 30 Titles

Nippon TV, one of Japan’s entertainment groups, has struck a deal to license 30 drama and entertainment titles to Netflix for play across Asia, outside Japan. The company is the owner of rival streaming platform Hulu Japan and this is its first time it has supplied content to Netflix. The deal was announced on Monday, the first day of TIFFCOM, the rights market that is aligned with the Tokyo International Film Festival. The first 15 titles began airing on Netflix in October. The agreement covers shows including “I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper,” a drama series that has run since 2011 and which has...
Indiana Daily Student

TV shows, films from BIPOC creators come to streaming services this November

The UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report conducted in October 2020 found that the greatest racial disparities in the film industry take place within jobs behind-the-camera like creators, directors and writers. In terms of digital programs, including media found on streaming services, just 10.3% of creators were BIPOC, an acronym that stands...
Magnet Releasing Nabs South African Action-Thriller 'Indemnity' (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired worldwide rights (excluding Africa and Japan) to “Indemnity,” an action-thriller written and directed by South African filmmaker Travis Taute that had its world premiere at Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival. Magnet is targeting an early 2022 release. “Indemnity” follows Theo Abrams,...
BritBox, Redbox, ViacomCBS, Nordic, Vuulr Execs Join Global Content Discovery Panel for Variety Streaming Room

The “Succeeding in Global Content Discovery and Curation to Build Audiences” panel in the Variety Streaming Room, presented by Vuulr, on November 10, will explore how programming is a competitive and distinguishing feature for today’s crowded streaming platform environment. Panelists include Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International; Ian McKee, Founder and...
Soompi

Watch: Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Heechul, Park Na Rae, And More Travel To A “New World” That’s Too Good To Be True In New Variety Show

Upcoming variety show “New World” has unveiled a new poster and trailer!. “New World” is a new Netflix variety program starring Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Park Na Rae, Jo Bo Ah, and SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won. For six days, the stars will be staying together at a picturesque island where they will play games and forge friendships—with a few shocking twists and betrayals along the way.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
ABC to Develop Drama 'No Good Deed' From Jeannine Renshaw, Justin Hartley to Produce

The project has received a script commitment with a penalty attached at the network. Jeannine Renshaw will write and executive produce. Nzingha Stewart will direct and executive produce. “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley will also executive produce under his ChangeUp Productions banner along with ChangeUp’s Julianna LaRosa, the company’s head of development. 20th Television, where Hartley is under an overall deal, will produce.
Netflix Launches First-Ever 'Stranger Things' Pop-Up Stores (TV News Roundup)

Netflix is launching its first-ever “Stranger Things” pop-up stores on Nov. 6. The pop-up shops, located in New York City’s Times Square and The Americana at Brand in L.A., will immerse fans in the “Stranger Things” universe, offering exclusive merchandise for sale, as well as photo moments. More from Variety.
Variety

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Netflix Live-Action Series Casts Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Daniel Dae Kim is joining the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” live-action series at Netflix, Variety has confirmed. He will appear in the role of Fire Lord Ozai. The character is described as the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors. The character was voiced by Mark Hamill in the animated series. Kim joins previously announced series stars Gordon...
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
