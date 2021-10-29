CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Bayer and her brother Jonah dig up childhood gems in their 'How Did We Get Weird' podcast

By By Marianne Garvey, CNN
kq2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving on opposite sides of the country, Vanessa Bayer and her brother Jonah Bayer found they missed each other. Whenever they spoke, they would start reminiscing about their childhood, specifically toys, food and other nostalgia that have somehow disappeared. (Think Garbage Pail Kids.) Eventually, they decided to start a podcast about...

