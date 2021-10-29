CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Some kids got to enjoy Halloween a little early this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids in the Parkway Village area got to enjoy the annual fall festival Friday. Each year there is usually a toy drive but organizers had to change it up due to COVID....

MEMPHIS, TN
