Some kids got to enjoy Halloween a little early this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The folks at several Memphis-area hospital NICUs are ready for All Hallows Eve, and showing off the cutest costumes. First, check out these adorable little witches, mermaids, superheroes, and more, at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital. They were all born at the hospital and in the NICU there. Hospital officials said some have gotten to go home with their families since these pictures were taken. Every year, the NICU nurses will dress up some of the babies for holidays, bringing a little bit of joy to the unit.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO