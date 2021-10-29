CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix hit with a labor complaint alleging the company is trying to stop employees from "speaking up" over Dave Chappelle's The Closer

 5 days ago

Former Netflix program manager B. Pagels-Minor, who was fired for allegedly leaking internal Netflix data, and Terra Field, the Netflix software engineer who was temporarily suspended...

staradvertiser.com

Netflix employees walk out to protest Dave Chappelle’s special

Amid cheers and chants of “Team trans!,” dozens of Netflix employees walked out of a company office building in Los Angeles today, protesting a recent Dave Chappelle stand-up special in one of the most visible signs of worker unrest in the history of the streaming service. Critics inside and outside...
theplaylist.net

Netflix’s CEO Admits “I Screwed Up” When Responding To Dave Chappelle Outrage From LGBTQ Community

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the latest outrage against Dave Chappelle and his stand-up comedy is the fact that Chappelle himself doesn’t seem to be the one stoking the anger even more. In fact, the mess that Netflix finds itself in now after the release of “The Closer,” which many say contains dangerous transphobic content, was largely due to how the co-CEO of the streaming service, Ted Sarandos, handled the situation. That is to say, Sarandos made what could have been a small, one-day news story into a headline-making rallying cry that has now lasted weeks. And for that, the executive is finally willing to admit his mistakes.
Netflix is reportedly considering adding a content warning to Dave Chappelle's The Closer, as demanded by trans employees who walked out

The demands from the trans employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Netflix's handing of The Closer included: "Add a disclaimer before transphobic titles that specifically flag transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia, hate speech, etc. as required." The Wrap's Tim Baysinger reports that Netflix is "weighing whether or not to put a content warning ahead of the special, which has been soundly criticized for Chappelle’s transphobic jokes. There is concern internally that this could lead to Netflix being forced to put warnings or disclaimers on all or most of its other stand-up content, given the boundary-pushing nature of the genre. However, it wouldn’t be the first time Netflix puts any kind of warning in front of its shows, as it already puts disclaimers in other areas such as suicide prevention and awareness for shows like 13 Reasons Why."
The Independent

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos claims he ‘screwed up’ defending Dave Chappelle’s special The Closer

Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos says that he “screwed up” in his defence of Dave Chappelle’s special The Closer, claiming that he needed more “humanity” in his response. Sarandos has been widely criticised online for claiming that on-screen content doesn’t cause real-world harm amid his continued defence of the comedian.Released earlier this month, Chappelle’s latest special was met with criticism for mocking trans people. In it, the stand-up comedian says that he is “team TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and claims that the LGBTQ+ community is trying to destroy the lives of celebrities, such as JK Rowling, by “cancelling” them.Sarandos originally...
GQMagazine

Netflix Is Still in Turmoil Over the Fallout From Dave Chappelle's Latest Special

The firestorm Dave Chappelle started with derisive comments about trans people in The Closer, his latest Netflix special, has continued for another week, leading to firings, an apology from CEO Ted Sarandos, and a high-profile walkout on October 20 organized by a trans employee resource group at Netflix.The group has also released a list of demands, including that Netflix designate a new fund for supporting trans and non-binary talent, actively seek trans people of color for leadership positions, and add disclaimers ahead of any transphobic content.
People

Amid Netflix Employee Walkout, Transgender Artists Share Their Differing Views on Dave Chappelle's The Closer

The backlash over Netflix's release of Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special continues, and now transgender artists are sharing their reaction to the situation with PEOPLE. PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein talked to two members of the Black transgender community in Hollywood who have differing responses to several controversial jokes about the LGBTQ community in Chappelle's special The Closer.
hotnewhiphop.com

Netflix Employees Protesting Chappelle's "The Closer" Receive Celebrity Support

As promised, dozens of Netflix employees have walked out in protest. This controversy arose amid debates regarding Dave Chappelle's The Closer standup special and the response to his jokes. The famed comedian has been met with backlash over his TERF admissions and transphobic remarks. His fans have argued that Chappelle was painting a bigger picture than what people are recognizing, while the comedian's critics had rebutted that they understand what Chappelle was trying to communicate, however, they disagree with his methods.
Complex

Dave Chappelle Responds to Trans Netflix Employees in New Stand-Up Video

Dave Chappelle is opening up about the controversy surrounding his latest Netflix special The Closer, saying that he’s not “bending to anyone’s demands.”. In a new stand-up clip posted to his Instagram, the 48-year-old comedian said he’s willing to meet with transgender employees at Netflix and that he did not refuse to speak with them.
wmleader.com

Fired Trans Netflix Staffer Accuses Streamer of Retaliation for ‘Speaking Out’ Against Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’

B. Pagels-Minor, the trans employee who was fired by Netflix for leaking confidential financial data, is accusing the streaming giant for retaliating against them for speaking out regarding Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer.”. A labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board was filed on Wednesday on behalf of...
wmleader.com

Dave Chappelle Controversy Sees Netflix Hit With Unfair Labor Charge – WM Leader

The blast radius from the controversy over Dave Chappelle’s repeated remarks about the trans and LGBTQ+ communities in his Netflix special The Closer has now extended to the National Labor Relations Board and bruising charges of “unfair labor practices” against the streamer. Naming co-CEO Ted Sarandos as the “employer representative,’...
laloyolan.com

Comedy can be funny without hurting others

On Oct. 20, hundreds of Netflix employees participated in a walkout to protest the release of Dave Chappelle’s new special, "The Closer." The special has been met with great controversy since its release due to the fact that he makes multiple comments and crude jokes targeting the LGBTQ+ community, specifically regarding transgender women. He is in hot waters water for making comments such as “Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.”
