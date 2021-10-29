VH1 jumps on the original holiday movie bandwagon, enlists Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx, RuPaul, Nick Cannon and Kim Fields for its "Naughty or Nice" slate
The cable network is teaming with Longoria, Foxx, Fields and RuPaul...www.primetimer.com
The cable network is teaming with Longoria, Foxx, Fields and RuPaul...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0