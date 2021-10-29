CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Real World Homecoming will next tackle the 2000 New Orleans season

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Season 3 of The Real World Homecoming won't feature a reunion of the legendary...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Primetimer

NBC sets special holiday previews for five comedies in mid-December

Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor will return December 15 for holiday-inspired special episodes before their second season premieres in the new year. New comedy American Auto will air its first two episodes in a special preview on Monday, December 13. Grand Crew, another new comedy, will preview its first two episodes on Dec. 14.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Hanna to end with Season 3, as intended

The Amazon action-thriller based on the 2011 film of the same name will conclude with its upcoming third season. "That was always the intention, to be honest," showrunner David Farr tells EW. Hanna Season 3's six episodes will drop on Nov. 24.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Simpsons will send up prestige TV crime shows with a Fargo-inspired two-part episode

“A Serious Flanders," premiering Sunday, will have a Fargo theme as it sends up the rise of prestige premium crime dramas on cable and streaming. “We wanted to do all the tricks that these cool streaming shows get to do: Flashbacks, crazy time jumps, the feeling that anyone might die,” says executive producer Matt Selman, who finally caught up on Fargo. “It’s all the tricks of the trade, for a semi-pretentious but also very cool kind of story. We have scenes that build tension or make fun of the idea of building tension.”
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Primetimer

Ten Sports-Adjacent TV Series That Even Non-Sports Fans Will Love

It's tempting to write off a television series about sports when you're not a fan. But just like The Walking Dead isn't really about the zombies (er, walkers), some of the best TV series that seemingly center around sports — from soccer to football, baseball, or even martial arts — aren't really about the sport. At least not entirely.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#The Real World#Reality Tv#Reality Blurred#Paramount
Primetimer

David Chase was "bothered" by The Sopranos finale reaction, compares fans to criminals

The Sopranos creator came frustratingly close to revealing whether Tony Soprano died in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast host Scott Feinberg, who taped their conversation in front of a theater full of students at Chapman University, where Feinberg teaches. Chase says he was annoyed that the conversation about the series finale revolved around the ending, and not the entire stellar episode. "Yeah, nobody said anything about the episode. No, it was all about the ending," he says. And was that annoying? "I had no idea it would cause that much — I mean, I forget what was going on in Iraq or someplace; London had been bombed! Nobody was talking about that; they were talking about The Sopranos," he says. "It was kind of incredible to me. But I had no idea it would be that much of an uproar. And was it annoying? What was annoying was how many people wanted to see Tony killed. That bothered me." When Feinberg pointed out that fans wanted confirmation that Tony had died, Chase responded: "They wanted to know that Tony was killed. They wanted to see him go face-down in linguini, you know? And I just thought, 'God, you watched this guy for seven years and I know he’s a criminal. But don’t tell me you don’t love him in some way, don’t tell me you’re not on his side in some way. And now you want to see him killed? You want justice done? You’re a criminal after watching this sh*t for seven years.' That bothered me, yeah."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Carole Baskin sues Netflix for using old Tiger King footage of her in Tiger King 2

Baskin filed suit because she says the recent Tiger King 2 trailer misleadingly implies she participated in the follow-up docuseries. “Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage," Baskin's lawsuit reads. “The Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ right to use film footage of the Baskins to ‘a documentary motion picture.’ Throughout the Appearance Releases there is only reference to and mention of ‘the Picture.’ No mention is made of granting Royal Goode Production sequel rights, rights to create derivative works from ‘the Picture’ or additional seasons or episodes. By utilizing the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases in ‘sizzle reels’ and promotional trailers for the sequel entitled Tiger King 2, the Defendants are in breach of the terms of the Appearance Releases.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

How NBC's short-lived Sunnyside influenced Kal Penn's new memoir

Penn co-created and starred in the short-lived Michael Schur-produced fall 2019 NBC comedy Sunnyside in which he plays a former New York City council member who helps out immigrant in search of the American dream. "In the book’s outline, there was no ending," Penn says of his book You Can't Be Serious, which was released Tuesday. "I always struggled with that. I thought there was going to have to be some kind of a positive wrap-up, a story of triumph after years of typecasting and racism. And then Sunnyside happened. I sold this show after I had already started writing the book. There’s a chapter I write about how it’s truly my dream show: a big network (NBC), a diverse, patriotic comedy that would hopefully bring people together and make them laugh. And then it slowly unraveled. With everything else in the book, I have the perspective of time. This was still raw. I ended up putting it as the last real chapter because it’s a perfect example of how much has changed and how much has yet to change. We often think of goals as: Everything has now been fixed, so end of story. In reality, everything is a constant mess of back and forth."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

TCM to premiere a Dean Martin documentary featuring rare footage

Dean Martin: King of Cool, premiering Nov. 19, promises a unique offering for the iconic performer. "TCM will not only be hosting the broadcast premiere of Dean Martin: King of Cool but also a film retrospective as a companion to this long-in-the-works look at the talent and mystery of the legendary entertainer, who died at age 78 on Christmas Day 1995 but has never really gone away thanks to an iconic career that covered uncanny success in movies, TV, music, nightclubs and just about anything he touched," says Pete Hammond. "Although through archival and previously unseen footage and rare performance clips, King of Cool exhaustively covers every aspect of his personal and professional life since being born Dino Paul Crocetti in Steubenville, Ohio on June 7, 1917, the big takeaway is that even those closest to him including his family never really knew him. It is a fascinating premise on which to hang a nearly two-hour examination of the life of this beloved entertainer, and that makes it unique in the canon of showbiz bio-docs."
MOVIES
Primetimer

SNL stars, known for appearing in fake ads, are in hot demand to star in real commercials

"Several of SNL’s popular players have in recent months started showing their stuff on a decidedly different stage," says Variety's Brian Steinberg. "Kenan Thompson, who has been with SNL since 2003, recently began holding amusing conversations with talking kitchen appliances as he shops for a car in a commercial from Autotrader. Aidy Bryant has been spotted dancing in ads for Old Navy. Kate McKinnon hasn’t been on SNL so far this season due to outside projects, but she has been trying to make people smile in spots for Verizon and PepsiCo’s Tostitos. Pete Davidson gets his tattoos removed in recent ads for Coca-Cola’s smartwater. And Chloe Fineman, a relative newcomer to the SNL ranks, has struck an alliance with J. Crew’s Madewell. SNL cast have appeared in commercials in the recent past. McKinnon has done ads for Ford and Cecily Strong has held forth for Mondelez International’s Triscuits. Leslie Jones once did an ad for Allstate and Michael Che appeared with Tina Fey in a commercial for American Express. Last year, however, Saturday Night Live was the most-watched traditional TV series among viewers between 18 and 49, the demographic most coveted by advertisers in entertainment programming. The cast of SNL, once billed as 'The Not Ready For Prime Time Players,' is more than adequately prepared as far as Madison Avenue is concerned."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Dan Aykroyd weighs in on cancel culture: Offensive material "should be rightly canceled for its hurtfulness"

"There is enough range in humor where you don’t have to go scatological and you don’t have to go pulling any divisive cards to get a laugh," the SNL and comedy icon tells The Hollywood Reporter when asked to weigh in on the controversy over cancel culture. "There is so much in the world to comment on that is outside the realm of offensiveness. As a writer, you can go to other areas and have successful creative endeavors. Scatological humor is fun. It’s easy laughs. But there is more intelligent writing that can happen if you stay away from the offensive material that should be rightly canceled for its hurtfulness. Who can be the subject of an impression today? That’s an area of discussion. Can I do my James Brown imitation? He was one of my best friends. I do his voice pretty good. But maybe I shouldn’t anymore." Meanwhile, Aykroyd also offered his opinion on new SNL cast member James Austin Johnson, calling him "outstanding" "That’s the best (President) Biden I’ve seen," he says of Nichols.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

In defense of World Series games reguarly finishing around midnight on the East Coast

"Look: I’m tired, you’re tired, we’re all tired," says Will Leitch. "These games are regularly going past midnight — only two of the five have finished the same day they started so far — and it’s certainly keeping everyone who stays up until the last out groggy the next morning (on the East Coast, anyway). My 9-year-old baseball-obsessed son hasn’t gotten to watch a whole game yet, and he’s plenty irritated at me about it. This also makes him like every 9-year-old baseball-obsessed kid over the last 50 years. As pointed out by baseball writer Joe Sheehan in his newsletter, nearly every World Series game since 1971 has ended between 11 p.m. ET and midnight … and yet baseball has somehow survived. Complaints about the lateness of have been around just as long. One reason they’re so ever-present? Many of the loudest voices, in the media and in the larger populace, live in the Eastern Time Zone. If you live in California—and, you know, a lot of people do, as it turns out — the games are done in time for a late dinner. The World Series has been starting at 8 p.m. ET (or later) for as long as most of us watching it have been alive. The only difference now is that we can hear people grousing about it more. Sure, I’d love afternoon World Series games too. But they’ve been televising these things for seven decades now. If it made sense to play the games at 3 p.m., it would have happened by now. And then I’m sure we’d all complain about not being able to get off work in time to watch."
MLB
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy