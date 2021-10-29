CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Meyers reacts to Colin Jost breaking his SNL "Weekend Update" record: He's had it "easy" during the Trump era

 5 days ago
In a Late Night "Corrections" segment, Meyers responded to Jost breaking his "Weekend Update" record last weekend. "155 episodes hosted by Colin Jost and I'm so...

CinemaBlend

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost Just Broke A Major Weekend Update Record

SNL head writer Colin Jost has been hosting Weekend Update alongside Michael Che for some time now. He started writing for Saturday Night Live back in Season 31, but didn’t appear on Weekend Update until 2014. While that’s a long time to wait for the spotlight, his dedication seems to have paid off, as Jost just broke a major record related to the longtime segment.
Syracuse.com

Colin Jost breaks ‘SNL’ record; Jonas Brothers comedy roast; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost has broken the record for the most times hosting “Weekend Update.” Deadline reports Jost, who first appeared as co-anchor alongside Cecily Strong in March 2014, passed Seth Meyers with his 155th episode at the spoof news desk on Saturday. (Jost’s current co-host Michael Che joined him at the desk the following season.) Other “SNL” highlights from this weekend included Jason Sudeikis as the devil and a male version of Ellen DeGeneres named “Mellen”; cameos by Oscar Isaac and Emily Ratajkowski during a side-splitting Kenan Thompson talk show; and jabs at President Joe Biden’s low approval rating in the cold open.
fox40jackson.com

‘SNL’ mocks Joe Biden’s approval rating, Donald Trump’s social media network in ‘Weekend Update’

“Saturday Night Live” took on both sides of the political aisle during its most recent “Weekend Update” segment. Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to the sketch show’s fake news desk Saturday where they opened things up with jokes at the expense of Republicans such as Steve Bannon, whom the House recently voted to find in contempt.
Vulture

Watch Seth Meyers Redefine What It Means to ‘O.J.’

Republican members of Congress are scrambling this week to keep their distance from the Capitol rioters, despite those aforementioned rioters spilling all the tea to investigators. Earlier this week, Rolling Stone released a damning story, claiming that the protest organizers had “dozens” of meetings with members of Congress and White House staff. Wednesday night’s “Closer Look” on Late Night With Seth Meyers explored how various representatives backtracked or modified previous statements denying involvement with the January 6 folks. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for example, just yelled at CNN reporters until a fellow rep escorted her away from the cameras. Mo Brooks, on the other hand, did what Meyers is now calling “pulling an O.J.,” which now means “to make up a hypothetical statement that isn’t very hypothetical at all.” Brooks said “I don’t know if my staff did … but if they did I’d be proud of them,” which echoes O.J. Simpson’s book If I Did It. “That’s a really nice joke … that we changed what ‘O.J.-ing’ means to mean, like, writing a book,” Meyers said. “To ‘O.J.’ someone is to write a piece of speculative fiction.” Meanwhile, Frank Herbert’s big O.J. — Dune — just got its sequel movie green-lit.
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
Popculture

'Judge Judy' Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Reveals if He's 'Bitter' Over Being Replaced by TV Judge

Petri Hawkins Byrd, who served as Judge Judy Sheindlin's bailiff for the entire run of Judge Judy, is not angry or bitter about not being invited to join Sheindlin's new show, Judy Justice. Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for the new show earlier this month, introducing Kevin Rasco as a new bailiff. In a new interview with the Associated Press, Byrd said he was disappointed, but he's focusing on acting, including his recent guest role in The Bold and the Beautiful.
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Did Not Seem Pleased with Behavior of Recent Contestant

During Sunday night’s primetime episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak seemed ever so slightly annoyed with special guest Mario Cantone. The Sex and the City actor was one of three new celebrity contestants on the popular game show last night. And let’s just say he left quite the impression during his appearance, but mostly in a good way. Cantone got off to a hot start when he answered the show’s first puzzle. He also went on to secure a huge payday for his favorite charity.
Complex

Lady Gaga Says She Looked for ‘Evidence of the Insurrection’ at Capitol the Day Before Inauguration

Lady Gaga has taken on many jobs during her decade-plus as an international pop star and actress, but one she’s always seen as a backup was that of a combat journalist. In her latest profile in British Vogue, Gaga opened up about her new role in the upcoming film House of Gucci, eventually sharing that if she didn’t become an acclaimed actress and songwriter, she would’ve taken her talents elsewhere.
Daily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses QAnoners Who Waited Hours for JFK Jr.

“You know, the country is getting crazier by the minute,” Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday night. He could have been referring to any number of ridiculous developments, but he specifically wanted to talk about hundreds of “QAnon nuts” who gathered in Dallas, Texas, to “witness the triumphant return of John F. Kennedy Jr., who you may recall is dead.”
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern he's leaving ABC News

David Muir left his fans in a frenzy after jetting off for a new assignment which had his viewers fearing he was leaving ABC News for good. The popular journalist has scored legions of loyal followers with his reporting on World News Tonight, 20/20 and GMA too. So, when he...
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Schools Guest Co-Host Michele Tafoya: 'White People Need to Step Up!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Michele Tafoya should probably stick to sportscasting. On Tuesday morning, the NFL sideline reporter sat down for her first of two days as The View guest co-host, and she quickly sent the show spiraling with comments about COVID-19, "culture wars," and teaching children about racism. Tafoya's bizarre asides were repeatedly shut down by Whoopi Goldberg, who suggested the guest co-host was being willfully obtuse about major topics of the day, particularly systemic racism. "You know — you live in the United States," said the longtime moderator, her voice dripping with disdain. "You know that color of the skin has been mattering to people for years."
