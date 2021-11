Marcy, N.Y. — An Oneida County man died after he was found face down and unconscious in a creek with a tractor Tuesday night, troopers said. Edward J. Niedzielski, 60, of Stittville, was last seen riding a tractor several hours before troopers were called to 7510 State Route 291 in Marcy at about 7:10 p.m. for the missing man, according to a State Police news release. He left on the tractor to mow his property, troopers said.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO