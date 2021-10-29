Hall and Oates cancel upcoming Hawaii shows

John Tesh was secretly battling cancer (again) last year, he revealed in October, detailing his cancer's return. In a chat with People magazine, the former "Entertainment Tonight" host and musician explained, "I woke up with an enormous amount of pain one morning in October 2020 — I had pain in both my legs. It turned out there were two tumors around either side of my pelvis and wrapped around my organs." John, 69, said he was prepared to fight back, as this wasn't new territory for him. (He was diagnosed with a rare form of prostate cancer back in 2015, and doctors gave him 18 months to live.) "I went back into the trenches — I was battle ready" he said. John quietly underwent multiple surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. "I felt less like a guy who was sick trying to get well and more like somebody who was healed well resisting sickness." He is again cancer-free and feeling well.

