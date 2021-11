You do get that this is an assignment, right? As a professional, I will try to pull this off with a minimum of sarcasm. Do I really think No. 20 Penn State (5-2) is going to go into Columbus as an 18.5-point underdog and upend No. 5 Ohio State on its home turf in ABC’s primetime game Saturday night? No, I surely don’t. I’d say there’s less than a 1-in-7 chance — James Franklin’s current success rate against the Buckeyes as the Nittany Lions’ CEO.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO