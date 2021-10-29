CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WV

I-64 bridges near Milton set for repairs

By Katie Park
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLMyG_0ch5pejB00

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Two interstate bridges in need of repair are getting some much-needed T.L.C.

Construction on the Lee Creek and Kilgore Creek Bridges is set to begin. Lee Creek repairs on the eastbound slow lane of I-64 start Sunday around 6 p.m. and move westbound the following week. Crews will be repairing a deck joint. Hurricane resident, Richard Jacobs says, he drives this route all the time and is ready for conditions to improve.

“I feel like it’s way past due. It should have been done a long time ago, but taxpayers’ dollars at work,” said Jacobs.

“We’ve had repairs we’ve made 11 different times in the past two years where we’ve had to come out and disrupt traffic and continue to make these quasay emergency repairs, and this is a more permanent fix,” said Robert Pennington, West Virginia Department of Transportation District II Engineer.

Gallia County gets its first roundabout

WVDOT crews say the new end joints of the bridge will allow for thermal expansion. When the temperature increases, the joints will compress and when it decreases, they’ll retract. These joints will seal off any rain, ice, or chemicals that could curate the bridge structure.

“It’ll be a better transition. It’ll prevent any kind of what we consider, failure of the deck joints. It’s not a structural issue as much as it is a preventative maintenance issue, and they should see a smoother transition as they approach the bridges,” said Pennington.

Lee Creek construction is set to take a total of two weeks during weekdays.

“When it’s done, being able to go from Charleston to Huntington a lot faster,” said Jacobs.

The WV Division of Highways says, once the Lee Creek Bridge is finished, the Kilgore Creek Bridge will be the second phase of construction.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Huntington prepares for winter roads

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is gearing up for the winter with its seventh annual dry run. Wednesday, Public Works employees took the snow treatment vehicles for a test run to check the equipment and snow routes for any potential issues. The city covers 200 miles of roads with multiple residential, […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Smart 911: New emergency alert system for Bridgeport residents

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WBOY) – The City of Bridgeport has migrated to a new emergency alert system that makes signing up very simple for residents. The new system, called Rave Mobile Safety, will alert residents in the event of an emergency; such as a severe thunderstorms warning, tornado warnings, water leaks, boil advisories, or anything the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

More than $65M announced for West Virginia hazard mitigation projects

MARLINTON, WV (AP) – Several West Virginia towns are receiving federal funding for hazard mitigation projects. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held ceremonies Tuesday in Marlinton and Alderson to announce over $41.5 million in funding. Earlier in the day, another $24.3 million was announced at events in Oak Hill and Craigsville, for a total of […]
MARLINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston fire leaves two people in critical condition

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A fire Tuesday evening off of Kearse and Chandler Drive in Charleston left two people in critical condition and another person in the hospital. Authorities are still investigating the cause. Crews with the Charleston Fire Department were still sifting through the debris hours after the fire was put out, but they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Milton, WV
Government
City
Milton, WV
WOWK 13 News

WATCH LIVE: West Virginia Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,635 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 15 more deaths have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia to 4,490. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Mason […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 injured, home destroyed in Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three people have been injured in a structure fire at a home near the intersection of Kearse Drive and Chandler Drive in Charleston. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-story wood-frame house caught fire around 6 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The Charleston Fire Department says the house is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 64#T L C Construction#Wvdot
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 3. One more death was reported: a 54-year-old female who was unvaccinated.  Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. Total Cases 25,519 Up 89 Confirmed Cases 21,209 Up 77 Probable Cases 4,310 Up 12 Active […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 5 injured in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One man is dead and five people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Logan County, West Virginia. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, deputies responded to a crash in Micco on Route 44. The first responding deputy said he learned four […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

VIDEO: Police apprehend person on Yeager Airport airfield

UPDATE (3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3): According to a release from Yeager Airport, an arrest has been made in this case. 30-year-old Christopher Wayne Howard, of North Carolina, has been charged with a violation of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act, obstructing officers and resisting arrest. Mr. Howard was treated and released at Charleston Area […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 629 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,597 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 15 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since Monday, bringing the total deaths in the state to 4,475. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Boone County, a 77-year […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

VIDEO: Plane makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

(Video courtesy of Yeager Airport) UPDATE (12:09 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2): On Monday at 10:12 p.m., a flight from Atlanta safely landed at Yeager Airport after reporting an emergency involving pressurization issues. The flight landed safely, and no injuries were reported among the 51 people aboard the flight. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No injuries […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Equity issues at Mary C. Snow Elementary exacerbated by pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Monday, Mary C. Snow principal Destiny Spencer and assistant principal Brian Wooten began their presentation to the Kanawha County Board of Education with good news: the elementary school profited off of their book fair for the first time, and their latest family night had 260 people attend. But the pandemic […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy