I-64 bridges near Milton set for repairs

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Two interstate bridges in need of repair are getting some much-needed T.L.C.

Construction on the Lee Creek and Kilgore Creek Bridges is set to begin. Lee Creek repairs on the eastbound slow lane of I-64 start Sunday around 6 p.m. and move westbound the following week. Crews will be repairing a deck joint. Hurricane resident, Richard Jacobs says, he drives this route all the time and is ready for conditions to improve.

“I feel like it’s way past due. It should have been done a long time ago, but taxpayers’ dollars at work,” said Jacobs.

“We’ve had repairs we’ve made 11 different times in the past two years where we’ve had to come out and disrupt traffic and continue to make these quasay emergency repairs, and this is a more permanent fix,” said Robert Pennington, West Virginia Department of Transportation District II Engineer.

WVDOT crews say the new end joints of the bridge will allow for thermal expansion. When the temperature increases, the joints will compress and when it decreases, they’ll retract. These joints will seal off any rain, ice, or chemicals that could curate the bridge structure.



“It’ll be a better transition. It’ll prevent any kind of what we consider, failure of the deck joints. It’s not a structural issue as much as it is a preventative maintenance issue, and they should see a smoother transition as they approach the bridges,” said Pennington.

Lee Creek construction is set to take a total of two weeks during weekdays.



“When it’s done, being able to go from Charleston to Huntington a lot faster,” said Jacobs.

The WV Division of Highways says, once the Lee Creek Bridge is finished, the Kilgore Creek Bridge will be the second phase of construction.



