Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette has begun, and fans are already trying to pick out her final rose recipient. At this early point in the season with still so many contestants, it can be difficult to really get a sense of how the lead feels or where the true connections lie. But fans know there is at least one major hint that can provide some insight into the Bachelorette’s feelings: the first impression rose. Nayte Olukoya received Michelle’s first impression rose, and so now fans think Nayte wins The Bachelorette. So, does he?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO