Jefferson County, CO

Crash causes traffic impacts on C-470

By Lanie Lee Cook
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A crash caused a traffic backup Friday afternoon on C-470 westbound.

The left lane was closed around 5:30 p.m. between West Alameda Parkway and Interstate 70, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

SkyFOX was over the scene just before 6 p.m.

A silver pickup truck was on its side in the middle of C-470. A second vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, had veered off the roadway.

Information on what led to the crash was not immediately available. Lakewood Police said minor injuries were reported.

The road reopened just before 7 p.m .

Comments / 4

da Gorilla
5d ago

I've noticed Speed and Road Rage on that stretch of area. it has happened to me on that stretch. I was run off the road for doing the speed limit. It has become the norm.

Reply
2
