Domestic Violence survivor plans to open bakery, employ other victims

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Police Officers have the opportunity to wear a specialized purple badge in support of domestic violence survivors. Officers are given the option to purchase the badge to wear while on-duty. Badge fundraisers have allowed more than $1,300 to be donated to the local non-profits PFLAG...
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a group dedicated to helping victims overcome their abusers had a vigil on Thursday honoring those who lost their lives and those who escaped domestic violence.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Feeling isolated during the pandemic, a group of 10 Mission Beach women got together to call themselves the "Cardonistas." “We are women who formed a circle and that circle can get as big you want it to be and you can be a part of it too,” said Jeannie Mershon, Cardonista.
Victim's Assistance Center stands with survivors as Jefferson County domestic violence rates increase. Victim's Assistance Center stands with survivors as Jefferson County domestic violence rates increase. North Country Wake Up Weather. Samaritan Keep Home addresses COVID-19 outbreak after 34 residents test positive. Chemung County Torture-Murder suspect appears in court. Brian...
Adrian, MI – To observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an Adrian non-profit organization called ‘Surviving to Thriving’ and Catherine Cobb Safe House will hold a candlelight vigil on Sunday. We heard from co-founder Melissa Beal earlier this week. Today, Vanessa Wallace talks about the significance of the month of October…
With October marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mayo Clinic Health System is reminding community members that Safe Path is available to people in need of confidential help and services. Safe Path, operated through Mayo’s Center for Women’s Health, is available to anyone in the area who is experiencing the effects...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a horrible thing to even think about but it happens. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a special ceremony was held in Montgomery’s Oak Park Friday to honor those who’ve suffered at the hands of an abuser. If you consider the numbers today...
Like many true crime fans, Kayla Walters closely followed Gabby Petito’s disappearance, tracking new developments as well as social media theories about what happened to the 22-year-old aspiring #VanLife influencer. But when police in Moab, Utah, released body camera footage showing Petito describing an altercation with her fiancé nearly one...
As Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October) comes to an end we need to be mindful of ways to protect our youngest domestic abuse victims. They often won’t tell you what’s going on, so it requires us all to be more observant and proactive. As I think about it, young domestic...
MIDLAND, Texas — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the CDC, about one in four women and nearly one in 10 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime. NewsWest 9 spoke with two victims of domestic violence. Due...
BEAUMONT, Texas — 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the national coalition for domestic violence. One survivor said she’s been through a lot, and all she wanted was some help. "He threw...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield esthetician is helping provide a safe, nurturing touch for those who have experienced past abuse. 417 Sacred Skin Esthetician, Peyton Ragan, said she aims to make it more than just people coming in to get their skin cleaned. Ragan said she helps domestic violence survivors learn to trust touch again. […]
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Different organizations in the Coulee Region are spotlighting their assistance for survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. National data says more than ten million adults experience domestic violence annually, but not every case is reported. “A lot of times it’s hard for a patient to...
Domestic violence has been called a pandemic within the COVID-19. National and local organizations alike have released statistics showing a sharp increase in domestic violence over the last year and a half.
LAS VEGAS – When domestic violence survivors think about leaving their abusers, one deterrent is leaving their pets behind. Very few women’s shelters allow pets, but one Nevada nonprofit aims to break that barrier. Noah’s Animal House’s goal is to keep domestic violence survivors united with their pets in partnership...
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday evening on Washington’s waterfront in support of domestic violence victims and survivors. The annual Light the Way Candle Vigil took place at Mac Hodges Festival Park, where people took time out of their evenings to remember those who lost their lives.
MILWAUKEE - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To show support for survivors of domestic violence a group of students from Assata High School wrote letters to local organizations – including the Sojourner Truth House. The start of a letter that is meant to inspire and offer empathy…. "Dear Domestic...
