Public Safety

Domestic Violence survivor plans to open bakery, employ other victims

kq2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I saw those women come in and just how broken...

www.kq2.com

okcfox.com

Norman police to wear badge in honor of domestic violence survivors

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Police Officers have the opportunity to wear a specialized purple badge in support of domestic violence survivors. Officers are given the option to purchase the badge to wear while on-duty. Badge fundraisers have allowed more than $1,300 to be donated to the local non-profits PFLAG...
NORMAN, OK
informnny.com

Victim's Assistance Center stands with survivors as Jefferson County domestic violence rates increase

Victim's Assistance Center stands with survivors as Jefferson County domestic violence rates increase. Victim's Assistance Center stands with survivors as Jefferson County domestic violence rates increase. North Country Wake Up Weather. Samaritan Keep Home addresses COVID-19 outbreak after 34 residents test positive. Chemung County Torture-Murder suspect appears in court. Brian...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
#Domestic Violence#Sugar High Bakery
wlen.com

Location Change Announced for Domestic Violence Survivor Candlelight Vigil

Adrian, MI – To observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an Adrian non-profit organization called ‘Surviving to Thriving’ and Catherine Cobb Safe House will hold a candlelight vigil on Sunday. We heard from co-founder Melissa Beal earlier this week. Today, Vanessa Wallace talks about the significance of the month of October…
ADRIAN, MI
La Crosse Tribune

WATCH NOW: Safe Path program offering support for domestic violence survivors

With October marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mayo Clinic Health System is reminding community members that Safe Path is available to people in need of confidential help and services. Safe Path, operated through Mayo’s Center for Women’s Health, is available to anyone in the area who is experiencing the effects...
LA CROSSE, WI
WSFA

Domestic violence victims honored at Montgomery ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a horrible thing to even think about but it happens. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a special ceremony was held in Montgomery’s Oak Park Friday to honor those who’ve suffered at the hands of an abuser. If you consider the numbers today...
MONTGOMERY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
buzzfeednews.com

Domestic Violence Survivors Are Turning To Social Media After Gabby Petito’s Death To Support Each Other And Pass On The Warning Signs

Like many true crime fans, Kayla Walters closely followed Gabby Petito’s disappearance, tracking new developments as well as social media theories about what happened to the 22-year-old aspiring #VanLife influencer. But when police in Moab, Utah, released body camera footage showing Petito describing an altercation with her fiancé nearly one...
MOAB, UT
birminghamtimes.com

Sharpe-Jefferson: Protecting Youngest Victims of Domestic Violence

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October) comes to an end we need to be mindful of ways to protect our youngest domestic abuse victims. They often won’t tell you what’s going on, so it requires us all to be more observant and proactive. As I think about it, young domestic...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WITN

Candlelight vigil held in support of domestic violence victims

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday evening on Washington’s waterfront in support of domestic violence victims and survivors. The annual Light the Way Candle Vigil took place at Mac Hodges Festival Park, where people took time out of their evenings to remember those who lost their lives.
WASHINGTON, NC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Students write domestic violence survivors: 'Remain strong'

MILWAUKEE - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To show support for survivors of domestic violence a group of students from Assata High School wrote letters to local organizations – including the Sojourner Truth House. The start of a letter that is meant to inspire and offer empathy…. "Dear Domestic...
MILWAUKEE, WI

