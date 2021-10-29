CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Brian Myers Files Trademark On Nickname

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 5 days ago

Brian Myers is the Most Professional. On October 25, Brian Myers filed to trademark "The Most Professional Wrestler," which is a nickname he's been using since his WWE release, for merchandise purposes. Full description:. Mark For: THE MOST PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Files Trademark For The Ring Name Of NXT 2.0 Talent Ru Feng

On October 19, WWE filed a trademark for the ring name of WWE NXT talent Ru Feng. Mark For: RU FENG trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
WWE
411mania.com

Mojo Rawley Files To Trademark The Term ‘Stay Hyped’

Wrestling Inc reports that Dean Muhtadi, the former Mojo Rawley in WWE, has filed to trademark the term ‘Stay Hyped’, a catchphrase he used in WWE. The trademark is for: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirtsIC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; On-line video journals, namely, vlogs featuring nondownloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20160000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20160000“
WWE
Fightful

Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Files To Trademark 'Stay Hyped!'

Mojo Rawley wants to stay hype. On October 20, Dean Muhtadi (formerly Mojo Rawley in WWE) filed to trademark "Stay Hyped!" He famously used the phrase throughout his WWE career as he didn't get hyped, he stayed hyped. Full description:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts;...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trademark#Professional Wrestling#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Hooded
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Files To Trademark Catchphrase

In the world of professional wrestling a good catchphrase can go a long way, and throughout his run with the company former WWE star Mojo Rawley, real name Dean Muhtadi, used the catchphrase “Stay Hyped.”. Muhtadi recently filed to trademark “Stay Hyped” with the USPTO on October 20, and the...
WWE
xflnewsroom.com

USFL Registers Trademark for Mobile Stallions

Mid-way through The Spring League season it was announced that the United States Football League (USFL) would be returning on FOX in 2022. When the deal came out it was revealed that the new USFL would be owned by TSL CEO Brian Woods with FOX having a piece of the pie as well.
MOBILE, AL
Fightful

WWE Files Multiple Trademarks Including 'Queen Zelina,' 'RK-Bro,' And More

WWE has filed a handful of new trademarks. On October 28, WWE filed to trademark "Von Wagner," "GYV," "RK-Bro," "Queen Zelina," "Alpha Academy," and "Toxic Attraction" for entertainment purposes. All trademarks are currently being utilized on television as names, nicknames or team names. Full description:. Trademark registration is intended to...
WWE
Fightful

Bellator 271 to Include Valerie Loureda, Cody Law, Prospects

Valerie Loureda is expected to return to action at Bellator 271 in her home state of Miami. The promotion announced a number of fights that will be featured on the event that will be taking place inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida on November 12. The main event will be Cris Cyborg defending her Bellator Featherweight Title against Sinead Kavanagh.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Fightful Gaming - WWE 2K19 Glitchverse (Ep. 5)

Come celebrate or eulogize the potential last episode of WWE 2K19 Glitchverse. Follow and subscribe to Fightful's Twitch channel for Q&A shows, game streams, fantasy drafts, watch alongs, and much more.
WWE
Fightful

Kushida And Ikemen Jiro Will Call Themselves "Jacket Time"

Kushida and Ikemen Jiro have a team name. In recent weeks, Kushida and Jiro have bonded over their respective issues with Diamond Mine. Kushida lost the NXT Cruiserweight Title to Roderick Strong on September 21, while Jiro, on the other hand, has been targeting the Creed Brothers. After losing to Julius on October 12, he and Kushida caused a distraction at ringside that cost the brothers their match against Imperium the following week.
WWE
411mania.com

John Silver on Using Budge as a Nickname for Adam Cole

– Claibs Online podcast recently interviewed AEW wrestler John Silver, who discussed using “Budge” as a nickname for Adam Cole, which started on Being The Elite. John Silver said the following when asked if he thought “Budge” would land as a nickname for Adam Cole (via Fightful):. “No. To be...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Reveals Warning Vince McMahon Gives When Wrestlers Ask To Leave

Vince McMahon has a way of making current employees paranoid and keeping ex-employees fearful of him. The recent wave of WWE releases during the pandemic has piqued the public’s interest even more in McMahon’s forays into human resources. Former WWE superstar Ahmed Johnson recently spoke about his severance experience on...
WWE
WILX-TV

Can Cleveland Baseball Keep Its New Nickname?

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland-area roller derby team that has called itself the Guardians since 2013 is suing Cleveland’s newly renamed Major League Baseball team to stop it from using the Guardians name. The former Cleveland Indians announced in July they would change the team’s name to Guardians after years of criticism that the former name and Chief Wahoo logo was racist. In a lawsuit filed today in federal court in Cleveland, the roller derby team says the baseball team changed the name despite knowing the roller derby team was using it. The baseball Guardians did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
MLB
Fightful

Tag Team Bout Added To 11/2 NXT

A new tag team match has been added to Tuesday's NXT. NXT announced that Kyle O'Reilly & Von Wagner will team up to take on Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) on the November 2 episode of NXT. The hunt for the NXT Tag Team Championship breeds competition...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Loses Title (And More) Over The Weekend

I hope she kept the receipt. Wrestlers are a weird breed as they have a lot of things to keep track of every day. In addition to being in the ring, they are required to go from one town to the next multiple times a week while mainly living in and out of hotels. That can be rather difficult to manage, and now something has gone wrong that was not even the wrestler’s fault.
WWE
Fightful

Danhausen To Undergo Surgery On 11/5, Mance Warner Undergoes Successful Surgery

Update on Mance Warner and Danhausen. During an NGW: Tennessee event on Halloween 2021 both Danhausen and Mance Warner suffered injuries. In the case of Danhausen, he teamed with WARHORSE to face Renegades of Flight. Danhausen revealed later on social media that the official diagnosis is a broken Tibia and Fibia. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Danhausen will undergo surgery on Friday, November 5. Mance Warner, who was also injured at the event is confirmed to have undergone surgery on Monday, November 1.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
18K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy