Brian Myers Files Trademark On Nickname

Wrestling Inc reports that Dean Muhtadi, the former Mojo Rawley in WWE, has filed to trademark the term ‘Stay Hyped’, a catchphrase he used in WWE. The trademark is for: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirtsIC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; On-line video journals, namely, vlogs featuring nondownloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20160000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20160000“

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO