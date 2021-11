MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police responded to six carjackings in a five-hour span on the city's south side Friday night. Early investigations indicate that in each incident, the victims were robbed and their vehicles were stolen at gunpoint. Police also say multiple suspects are involved in each incident. It's unclear if any or all of the carjackings are connected, however, police say they arrested three people after a pursuit when they located a carjacked vehicle that had been allegedly connected to multiple aggravated robberies.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO