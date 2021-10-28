CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Am I the Only One Who Remembers Lemon Flavored Zingers?

By Rob Creighton
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've been trying to find definitive proof that Lemon Zingers have existed for a little over a decade now. This morning I received a report that Lemon Zingers have recently been purchased at a 7-Eleven in Norfolk, Virginia. (You can read about my entire saga here.) How do I...

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

