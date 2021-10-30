CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why the U.S. doesn’t have a carbon tax

marketplace.org
 5 days ago

Business Insider’s Linette Lopez and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about consumer spending, inflation and more of this week’s economic news. Prices are rising. So are wages. And that worries some economists. by Mitchell Hartman. Oct 29,...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Why the labor shortage may go on for much longer

The U.S. workforce is likely to shrink in the coming decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as more people get to retirement age and less people have children. That aging problem also means we’re likely to see labor shortages, like the one we’re currently in, persist for much longer, according to Alfred Marcus, professor of strategy and technology leadership at the University of Minnesota.
IMMIGRATION
marketplace.org

China skipped COP26, but it still has emission-reduction goals to meet

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed what the central bank's been hinting at for a while now: that it's time to scale back bond-buying. Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors. by Amanda Peacher. Nov 3, 2021. The limited plan would, for the first time, give Medicare...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Seventy-five dollar carbon tax could cut emissions by 12%, report says

A 75 dollar (£56) tax per tonne of carbon emitted in rich countries could help push down global emissions by more than 12% – and would pay for itself, a new report has found.The size of the global economy measured in gross domestic product (GDP) would fall by just 1% if carbon was taxed, according to proposals from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).The report, from the World Economic Forum and consultancy PwC found that over the long term, much, if not all, of that drop in GDP would be made up for by avoiding the economic hit from global...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
marketplace.org

The origin of the U.S. debt ceiling

Last month, a short-term deal to raise the federal debt limit temporarily pulled the $23 trillion U.S. economy from the brink of a potential default crisis. But with another deadline looming on Dec. 3, the Treasury Department is still using “extraordinary measures” to avoid bumping up against the debt limit until lawmakers find a more permanent solution.
U.S. POLITICS
marketplace.org

The labor market and consumer confidence are diverging

Our feelings about jobs and the economy have parted ways. Many people are happy with the job market — higher wages and more openings. Fewer people like where the overall economy is headed. Why addressing economic inequality could help build pandemic resiliency. by Amy Scott and Maria Hollenhorst. Nov 1,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Tax#Inflation#Whole Foods#Politico
Forbes

China’s Property Sector: Why A Tax Won’t Work

China has announced that it maybe, probably will pilot a property tax in three large localities in the next year or so. Many analysts have celebrated the move as a blow to speculation. Yawn. A property tax in China is way less novel or radical than people think. One was...
WORLD
Observer

Why Elon Musk Doesn’t Want to Pay Democrats’ Proposed Billionaire Tax

For years, America’s ultra-wealthy have managed to pay little income tax by claiming a nominal salary and locking the vast majority of their fortune in stocks and other investments. An unprecedented tax bill proposed by Senate Democrats could change that overnight. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said on...
INCOME TAX
World Economic Forum

What is a carbon border tax and what does it mean for trade?

The EU has proposed a levy on imported carbon-intensive products, which will shape the role of trade in the fight against climate change. These measures are controversial with the EU's trading partners, some of whom consider them 'green protectionism'. At best, the proposed carbon border tax should encourage a shared...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
AFP

US Fed pulls back on stimulus but doesn't alter inflation view

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it will start reducing the pace of its stimulus bond purchases later this month as the US economy makes a solid recovery from the pandemic. But the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) did not significantly alter its stance on rising US inflation in a statement released following its two-day policy meeting. While the Fed recognized that strong demand coupled with supply issues have "contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors," officials continue to view the elevated inflation as a result of "transitory" factors. However the Fed is prepared to remove stimulus faster if warranted, according to the statement.
BUSINESS
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. With widespread vaccinations even for children and the Delta wave appearing to abate, data shows jobs are recovering and American consumers spending freely. But supply snarls have created hiccups in manufacturing and shipping, which has seen prices rise, notably for oil, cars and housing, while demand for workers is starting to drive wages up in the world's largest economy . More economists are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too complacent about the inflation risk, and urging him to change his tune.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

U.S. and EU trade agreement seeks reduction of “dirty steel”

At the G-20 summit of leading rich and developing nations in Rome over the weekend, the U.S. agreed to roll back tariffs former President Donald Trump imposed on steel and aluminum imported from the European Union. And the EU agreed to lift retaliatory tariffs on some American imports, from bourbon to Harley-Davidson motorcycles, which were set to double later this year.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Treasury to trim debt auctions that accelerated in pandemic

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to start scaling back the size of some of its government debt auctions, a sign that the government's huge pandemic-driven borrowing needs are starting to ease.The government began selling debt at accelerated levels to fund the trillion-dollar-plus support bills Congress started passing the the spring of 2020 after the pandemic-triggered shutdowns forced millions of people out of work.Treasury on Wednesday released a schedule for auction sizes of securities ranging from two-year notes to 30-year bonds.The reductions announced Wednesday would result in an $84 billion reduction in Treasury auctions from November through January 2022,. Over...
U.S. POLITICS
WKBN

Feds take first steps in raising interest rates

The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Fed to begin slowing economic aid as inflation worries rise

The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary stimulus it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to an improving economy and escalating concern that high inflation now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy