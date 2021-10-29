CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Arkansas Health Secretary speaks to students at UAFS about role

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas-Fort Smith students got to hear from Arkansas’ Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero speak about his role on October 29.

Romero described what he does and why students should get involved in health policy.

Romero says he thinks the campus is doing a great job mitigating COVID-19, and he says it’s important young adults get vaccinated.

“Vaccination rates are not very high in this age group,” Romero said. “I think it’s the feeling of invincibility of these young adults. We’ve all been there.”

Romero says there’s been an increase in hospitalizations for college-aged Arkansans.

