CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Residents Not Taking Any Chances With Threat Of Flooding

By Stetson Miller
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41b1dd_0ch5VvhQ00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City residents were scrambling Friday to protect their property and businesses from coastal flooding spawned by heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The city is among several waterfront communities throughout Maryland under a state of emergency declared by Gov. Larry Hogan in anticipation of the flood event, and residents weren’t taking any chances.

People spent all day getting ready for the threat of potential flooding, stocking up on sandbags at a series of sites throughout the city and parking their vehicles in city garages.

Of particular concern in Baltimore were the Canton, Cherry Hill, Fell’s Point and Harbor East neighborhoods, which are located in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to flooding.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott urged residents, especially those in flood-prone neighborhoods, to take the situation seriously.

“We are experiencing flooding along Baltimore’s waterfront. Residents in low-lying areas should move their vehicles to higher ground,” Scott said in part.

“Just got to prep up and make sure we’re going to be safe,” said Jordan Doster, one of many residents who could be found Friday stocking up on sandbags at a site in Fell’s Point.

The city established that site, along with two more on Frederick Avenue and Spellman Road, so individuals and families could insulate their homes and business from floodwaters.

Another resident, Dolhus Hollaway, knows a thing or two about flooding. In 2003, he said, Hurricane Isabel flooded his family’s basement with two feet of water.

“We’re trying to prevent that from happening again,” said Hollaway, who went out to pick up sandbags after hearing they were available at several sites throughout the city.

Residents were wise to be concerned. After all, the National Weather Service warned that the tidal flood event could be one of the worst the city has seen since Isabel.

All day long, water could be seen creeping into the streets and walkways in the Inner Harbor and parts of Fell’s Point. Thames Street near South Wolfe was flooded by Friday evening.

The threat of potential flooding in those neighborhoods led some businesses to consider closing early.

Megan Day, manager of The Seasoned Olive, expected the gourmet grocery store to be among them. She said the safety of her employees is her chief priority.

“We’re used to the flooding, we know what to do, so we just kind of set up and hunker down,” Day told WJZ.

While Baltimore was spared significant flooding Friday, there’s no telling what the weather might have in store for the city over the weekend.

The city has opened three garages until Sunday morning for residents who want to make sure their vehicles stay dry. You can find the list of garages here.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory Issued For Baltimore Area

(WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the Baltimore area, as the coldest air of the season yet is set to arrive. The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are expected. #mdwx The coldest air of the season so far is on the way tonight. Already issued is this Freeze Warning in effect through 10 A. M. ,..TOMORROW. 34° is the forecast low but some suburban areas will be below 32°. pic.twitter.com/Vpqwzb1dTF — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 2, 2021 Frost and freeze conditions...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

What Could Climate Change Mean For Baltimore And Maryland?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can already see what climate change looks like in Maryland, from catastrophic flooding in Ellicott City to the tornado that recently tore through Anne Arundel County. So far in 2021, we’ve seen a total of 52 days with temperatures 90 degrees or higher in the Baltimore area. By 2080, scientists say, the weather here in Baltimore will feel more like that of Mississippi. “Climate change is real,” Dr. Peter Goodwin, president of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, told WJZ. “It’s happening and it’s human induced.” While it might be easy to confuse climate with weather, Dr....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Residents Clean Up The Debris Left From The Major Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People who live along the water in Baltimore County spent the day cleaning up. High water overnight caused major flooding in several roads and some homes. Nearly all that water is gone now. People prepared for this storm for days before it came. “This is the calm after the storm,” Larry Starr of Edgemere said. It took brooms, shovels and a lot of heavy lifting to get things back to normal in Edgemere. “I wish these events didn’t happen, but we can’t control mother nature,” Daniel Toland of Edgemere said. Major flooding closed roads and caused damage in Sparrows Point, Millers Island and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Cars
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Traffic Swells With New Contracts & Supply Chain Issues

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A day after traffic came to a standstill outside the Port of Baltimore, things have returned to normal. Port representatives on Wednesday said the traffic woes, which they attributed to higher-than-normal cargo volume, have subsided. “We’re receiving more cargo because we’re a non-congested port, both at the terminal and when we move out of the gate either by truck or by rail,” said William Doyle, the port’s executive director. Doyle apologized to truckers, saying the port is working on making cargo move efficiently while addressing road problems around the facility. That roadwork includes the bridge over Colgate Creek. “(Truckers) have to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Public Awards OKs $3.7M In Funding For Projects In Allegany & Caroline Counties

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works signed off Wednesday on more than $3.7 million in funding for projects to upgrade two Allegany County water treatment plants and a sustainable energy project in Caroline County. The bulk of that funding, a little bit more than $3.5 million, is going toward the overhaul of the Koontz Water Treatment Plant and the Midland-Gilmore Water Treatment Plant, both of which are located in Lonaconing. According to the state, upgrades to those aging facilities will both improve water quality and boost efficiency of the plants’ operations, while paving the way for Lonaconing to phase out the Charlestown Water Treatment Plant. Besides water treatment projects, the board also approved roughly $171,000 in grant funding for the town of Federalsburg, which will help pay for a solar panel system to power the Federalsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant. The funding will defray some of the system’s construction costs, as well as inspection services and the costs associated with linking the solar power system to the Delmarva Power electric grid. The Board of Public Works is made up of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan: Decision To Vaccinate Children Up To Parents; Baltimore City, Neighboring Counties Announce Appointments, Clinics

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some young children are already being vaccinated in Maryland following the federal government giving the approval to allow the shots for those aged five to 11. It's almost time…! Appointments for our first COVID vaccine clinics for 5- to 11-year-olds will be released on our website (https://t.co/WYOxeDgebP) TOMORROW, THU 11/4 after 5PM. A few important notes…THREAD: pic.twitter.com/qnn0QvZsAk — Howard County Health Department (@HoCoHealth) November 3, 2021 We're hosting clinics this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, in the former Sears building at @WhiteMarshMall. Appointments. are required. Schedule yours at https://t.co/wa336mlZNO or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 410-887-3816.#HealingStartsHere#CancelCovid — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) November...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

First Snowfall Of The Season Could Hit Western Maryland Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first snowfall of the season could hit Western Maryland on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Forecasts call for snow showers in the Potomac Highlands and neighboring Garrett County, Maryland, starting at 3 a.m. The first upslope snow event of the season is expected overnight tonight through late Tuesday morning. Snow showers will be confined to the Potomac Highlands, with minor accumulations of up to 2 inches possible on grassy surfaces. pic.twitter.com/cB92CzcFN1 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 1, 2021 Chance of precipitation is 60% and the low temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees. Snow showers could continue into the morning, and the western part of the county could see accumulations of up to 2 inches on grassy surfaces, the National Weather Service said. This would mark the first “upslope snowfall event” of the season, according to the National Weather Service. As WJZ meteorologist Chelsea Ingram explained: “Simply put, when air flow encounters mountains, it cannot flow through the mountain, so the air is forced upward. The air cools as it rises. Any moisture within the air column will then condense into clouds and precipitation. This process is known as upslope precipitation.”
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Dedicated Bus Lanes On North Avenue Open Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven miles of dedicated bus lanes opened on North Avenue, offering transit signal priority to buses that officials say reduces travel times by 25%, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday. The lanes are marked “Bus Only” and can only be used by buses, emergency vehicles, school buses and cyclists. Other vehicles are permitted to to enter the lane to make a right turn at an intersection or to access a parallel parking space. Drivers face fines of $250 for stopping or parking in dedicated bus lanes and $500 for driving in the lanes. Enforcement is...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Coastal Flood Warning Still In Effect Through The Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coastal flood warning is still in effect for parts of the Baltimore area region and the Eastern and Western shores. Coastal Flood Warnings in effect through Sunday morning. 1-2" of inundation above ground level in low lying areas, especially at high tide. pic.twitter.com/q4ZBr7PLvI — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 30, 2021 “Minor to perhaps moderate coastal flooding” will continue on Saturday and into Sunday, perhaps extending into Monday, the National Weather Service said Saturday morning. Areas along the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, Patapsco River, Chester River, Choptank River, Patuxent River and Tangier Sound could all be impacted. The coastal flooding threat...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Chopper 13 Surveys Flood Damage At City Dock In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Chopper 13 flew over City Dock in Annapolis on Saturday morning to survey the damage from coastal flooding brought on by rain and strong winds. At high tide Friday, the water topped 4 feet, WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett reported. “I’ve been over to Eastport which is very vulnerable there, it’s peninsula. And on the backside, they are exposed to the bay,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Friday for jurisdictions impacted by the flooding, including Anne Arundel County.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Wjz#Stetson
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley Wins Second Term, Steven Strawn Concedes Race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley won his second term. Buckley said his opponent, Steven Strawn, conceded the race Wednesday. In a statement, Mayor Buckley said: “Earlier this evening, I received a gracious concession call from Steven Strawn, my Republican challenger for the Mayor’s race. I thank Steven for his willingness to step forward to serve. It is now time for our community to come together to best serve the needs of the residents of our wonderful City of Annapolis. I thank the voters for entrusting me to lead the City in a second term. I look forward to serving over the next four years and turning today’s challenges into tomorrow’s successes.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Communities In Baltimore County Brace For Potential Of More Flooding Overnight

EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — People who live along the water in Baltimore County are bracing for the potential of more flooding in their neighborhoods overnight. “It was unexpected,” Ronald Wozniak of Edgemere said. “This weather was unexpected.” From Millers Island to Sparrows Point and Edgemere, water rose to levels not seen in decades. “The neighbors who have been here a long time say it hasn’t been this high since Isabel and in their lifetime that’s the only time it’s been this high,” Tyler Fields of Edgemere said. Those with homes on the water dealt with damage to their piers and flooding inside their homes. “I’m...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Declares State Of Emergency For Parts Of Maryland Threatened By Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday declared a state of emergency for parts of Maryland threatened by severe coastal flooding. The declaration came hours after the governor announced the Department of Emergency Management had raised its activation level to better coordinate with local governments during the storm, which is forecast to bring flooding to coastal communities this weekend. The National Guard has also deployed resources to its Easton and Salisbury armories in case their help is needed. Areas covered by the state of emergency include Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Prince George’s, Somerset,...
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Opens Web Portal To Collect Data On Flooding Damage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday opened a web portal to gather data on the damage to homes and businesses caused by coastal flooding. Steady rain and heavy winds on Friday caused severe flooding in coastal areas and low-lying places across the state. A flood warning is still in effect until Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Preeti Emrick, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said “data collection helps determine the severity of impact the incident or disaster has on individuals and communities and what resources are needed in order to help the communities recover. We cannot do that without the residents’ help.” Residents and business owners can fill out the form, available here, through Friday, Nov. 12. Damage can also be reported by contacting the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600. The form is not a substitute for insurance, nor is it a guarantee of federal, state or local aid, officials said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Baltimore

95% Of Howard County Residents Age 12 And Up Have At Least One COVID Shot, Officials Say

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials said Monday that 95% of residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. “Our message has been clear: to Stay COVID Safe, get vaccinated,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “This milestone is not by accident; our team of community partners and organizations are having the important conversations with our residents and emphasizing how critical getting vaccinated is to protect yourself and loved ones.” With winter and more indoor gatherings approaching, Ball said county officials will keep working to administer more doses. “We are determined to reach every eligible resident and encourage vaccination as other COVID-19 variants continue to be a concern,” Ball said. According to CDC data, Howard County has reported 163 cases over the last seven days, a rate 50.05 cases per 100,000 residents. Since the start of the pandemic, Howard County has had 22,953 total cases and 267 residents have died, according to the county’s COVID-19 website.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Powerful Storm Causes Widespread Flooding Along Chesapeake Bay

MILLERS ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Communities along the Chesapeake Bay watched as the water rose Friday to levels not seen since Hurricane Isabel in 2003. Flooding along the Chesapeake Bay and Back River in Millers Island, Baltimore County tonight. @wjz #flooding #Maryland #ChesapeakeBay pic.twitter.com/qqGfhc1FHc — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 29, 2021 The state saw rain, but the real threat was the wind pushing water inland combined with tides well above normal. Whipping winds and rain on the Chesapeake Bay this morning. Those who live along the water are keeping a close eye on high tide. @wjz #Maryland pic.twitter.com/BK4ssB60N0 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 29, 2021 Brian...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Residents, Business Owners Prepare For Next High Tide In Downtown Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — City Dock in Annapolis is underwater once again. The water started to rise before the first drop of rain fell Friday and it’s a reality Maryland’s capital city is getting used to. “The road which gets flooded all the time when there’s a lot of rain and a lot of wind,” said one resident. At high tide, the water topped four feet and another one will come early Saturday morning which could be as high as five feet, three inches. “I’ve been over to Eastport which is very vulnerable there, it’s peninsula. And on the backside, they are exposed to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Eastbound Span Of Bay Bridge To Close Temporarily For Bay Bridge Run Sunday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The eastbound span of the Bay Bridge will close temporarily Sunday, weather permitting, to accommodate the Bay Bridge, according to a statement from the Maryland Transportation Authority. The westbound span will accommodate two-way traffic during the closure from 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m. The westbound span’s center lane will be closed to allow for the two-way traffic to pass safely, but it may open intermittently to help with westbound delays. The following closures also will be in effect: The off-ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 50 to Maryland Route 8 will be closed. A detour will be in place to direct...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy