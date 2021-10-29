1 day after it lifted, case rate has Montgomery Co. planning to reinstate mask mandate

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Montgomery County is extending the hours at two polling locations after an equipment issue on Tuesday morning caused delays in opening. The Montgomery County Board of Elections says equipment was delivered to the wrong polling places, affecting four precincts. CBS Philly will have continuing coverage online, on-air, and streaming on CBSN Philly on Election Night. For race results right to your phone, click here to download the CBS Philly app. The following precincts will stay open until 9 p.m. Tuesday: Norristown 2-2 and 2-3 (Gotwals Elementary School, 1 East Oak Street Norristown, PA 19401) East Norriton 2-2 and 2-3 (Cole Manor Elementary School, 2350 Springview Road, Norristown, PA 19401) All other polling locations in Montgomery County will close at 8 p.m. 2021 Election Guide: What You Need To Know To Vote In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Voters with questions can call Montgomery County Voter Services at (610) 278-3280.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO