Montgomery County, MD

1 day after it lifted, case rate has Montgomery Co. planning to reinstate mask mandate

By Jack Moore
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day after Montgomery County, Maryland, lifted its indoor mask mandate, the case rate in Maryland’s most populous county ticked back up to a level that, per the county’s health regulations, automatically triggers reinstating the mandate. A county official told WTOP the move won’t happen immediately, but that officials...

wtop.com

Related
Kaleah Mcilwain

Free produce boxes available all November, Baltimore is receiving $641 million for Covid-19 recovery

(Robert Knopes/Getty Images) Get fresh produce boxes weekly for free all November long. Free produce boxes with healthy fruits and vegetables are available to all Baltimoreans, including our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity. There are multiple locations all over Baltimore that will be giving out the produce boxes. You can find the dates and times here.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

New data on antibody immunity against COVID-19, but the real story is a work in progress

The flu changes every year, and so does the flu vaccine. Will COVID-19 shots be the same?. By this time of year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants everyone 6 months and older to have gotten a flu shot to help protect against seasonal flu. But with COVID-19, another contagious respiratory illness, it’s unclear what long-term timeframes will look like for vaccines.
SCIENCE
WTOP

As shots begin to go into young arms, Md. wants COVID-19 vaccines available at schools

Doctors, nurses and other providers have now started the big task of putting COVID-19 shots in the arms of half a million of the smallest Marylanders. Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that state health officials had authorized providers in the state to immediately begin scheduling appointments, holding clinics and vaccinating young children ages 5 to 11; and health officials are making a big push for local school systems to offer vaccination clinics directly in schools to reach the most children.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Virginia officials detail pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan

A Virginia health official has announced plans to roll out vaccines against COVID-19 for children in the stage ages 5 to 11. Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday. They secured a recommendation from advisers at the Centers for Disease Control and also the go-ahead of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Black homeowners allege appraisal bias in Prince George's County; County Realtor association investigating

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two Black families in Prince George’s County found themselves joined by a shared experience involving their large, luxury homes. Their houses failed to meet the anticipated appraisal value after they were reviewed by certified professionals. Some suggest the shortfall is the result of the market. These families, however, call it blatant discrimination.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
calculatedriskblog.com

November 1st COVID-19: New Cases per Day Increasing

The CDC is the source for all data. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 422,070,099, as of a week ago 413,645,478, or 1.20 million doses per day. 1 Minimum to achieve "herd immunity" (estimated between 70% and 85%). 2my goals to stop daily posts,. 37 day average...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Election director in Georgia’s Fulton County resigning

ATLANTA (AP) — The elections director in Georgia’s most populous county, which has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of elections, will step down at the end of the year, county officials said Wednesday. Fulton County Registration & Elections Director Rick Barron submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 31, Fulton...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

Montgomery County Extends Hours Of 2 Polling Locations Due To Morning Equipment Issue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Montgomery County is extending the hours at two polling locations after an equipment issue on Tuesday morning caused delays in opening. The Montgomery County Board of Elections says equipment was delivered to the wrong polling places, affecting four precincts. CBS Philly will have continuing coverage online, on-air, and streaming on CBSN Philly on Election Night. For race results right to your phone, click here to download the CBS Philly app. The following precincts will stay open until 9 p.m. Tuesday: Norristown 2-2 and 2-3 (Gotwals Elementary School, 1 East Oak Street Norristown, PA 19401) East Norriton 2-2 and 2-3 (Cole Manor Elementary School, 2350 Springview Road, Norristown, PA 19401) All other polling locations in Montgomery County will close at 8 p.m. 2021 Election Guide: What You Need To Know To Vote In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Voters with questions can call Montgomery County Voter Services at (610) 278-3280.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 7,480 New Cases, 78 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths. The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday. This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs. Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%. The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Indoor Mask Mandate to be Reinstated Tuesday, November 9 at 12:01 a.m. if Substantial Transmission Continues Through Friday; Montgomery County Council Passes Amended Board of Health Regulation

Today the Montgomery County Council, acting as the Board of Health, approved an Amended Board of Health Regulation to prevent the spread of COVID19 in. The new regulation will reinstate the mask mandate after seven straight days of “substantial transmission”, which is 50 or above cases per 100,000 residents. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Recorddelta

Upshur Schools reinstate mask mandate

BUCKHANNON — At 10:00 a.m. on November 2, 2021, Upshur County’s status on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) County Alert System changed to the Orange level. Under the Orange and Red levels, there is a mask mandate within schools. The change is effective as of...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
NottinghamMD.com

State of Emergency to end this week in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County’s state of emergency will end this week. County Executive Johnny Olszewski will allow the current state of emergency to expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. The county’s COVID positivity rate has been steadily declining, as have been case rates and hospitalizations. Baltimore County’s original state of emergency expired in July, but Olszewski reinstated it in August as the … Continue reading "State of Emergency to end this week in Baltimore County" The post State of Emergency to end this week in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

