Gusty winds, heavy rain expected to cause some issues around New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A storm system is bringing strong wind gusts and heavy rain to some parts of New Jersey.

The rain started falling heavy around 9 p.m., but it was the gusty winds that were the bigger concern.

Boats at the marina along River Avenue in the Island Heights section of Toms River were seen rocking violently in the water.

Some of the rain and wind had caused water from the Toms River to cause some localized flooding, prompting some road closures. Localized flooding was an issue all along the Jersey Shore.

News 12 New Jersey meteorologists say that this storm is expected to clear out Saturday. Some rain and clouds will remain for the weekend.

