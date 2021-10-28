CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween: Red Cross offers safety steps as pandemic continues

 7 days ago

Here are the top tips from the Red Cross for parents to keep in mind while getting their kids ready for Halloween this year: Make your cloth mask part of your costume. A costume mask is not a safe substitute for a cloth mask. Avoid wearing a costume mask over a...

pittsburghparent.com

Health Department, Emergency Services offer Halloween safety tips

The departments of Health and Emergency Services today offered the following Halloween safety tips for trick or treaters of all ages. “With Halloween approaching, many people are seeking guidance on how to celebrate as safely as possible,” said Dr. Debra L. Bogen, Director of the Health Department. “Children can enjoy the holiday provided that they follow much of the guidance that we have been recommending throughout this pandemic.”
HEALTH SERVICES
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Offers Halloween Safety Precautions for Families with Children

This year, as our community prepares to celebrate another “Spooktacular” Halloween, please be mindful that there will be several events across Hamilton County occurring on various nights beginning Friday, October 29 and concluding on Sunday, October 31. These events include church Trunk-or-Treats, neighborhood trick-or-treating, and community programs. The safety of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
opso.net

Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies Offer Halloween Safety Tips

With tricks and treats fast approaching, Sheriff Jay Russell and deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to make the public aware of some Halloween safety tips to keep kids safe. Top tips to keep your kids safe on Halloween. For parents and children:. Children under 12 should...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
#Halloween Costume#The Red Cross#Pandemic
Savannah Morning News

With Halloween creeping up, Savannah Police offer safety guidelines, host events

With Halloween creeping up, Savannah Police have released a set of recommendations for residents to enjoy safe gatherings. SPD encourages families and friends to trick or treat from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, and to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining safe social distances. The department also offers the following suggestions:
SAVANNAH, GA
St. Joseph Post

American Red Cross says to be safe as Trick or Treating returns this Halloween

After children were unable to go out trick or treating last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will return this year, walking door-to-door, asking for candy. Executive Director Greater Kansas City/northwest Missouri chapter of the Red Cross Randee Krumwiede says that in the midst of the pandemic, trick or treating might look a little different this year, as the Red Cross advises some extra safety precautions, such as masking up.
FESTIVAL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Utica Police Department offers parents safety tips for Halloween weekend

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that Halloween is consistently one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year.
UTICA, NY
Register Citizen

Middletown police offer safety tips for Halloween trick or treating

MIDDLETOWN — With Halloween approaching, the Middletown Police Department is offering safety tips to ensure that Halloween is enjoyable and safe for everyone in the community. Patrol officers will be out in neighborhoods Sunday evening “doing their best to make sure that this is accomplished,” but they will need the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
