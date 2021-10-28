CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Firmware is out! Get your root on!

xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for this thread, but afterwards I'm unable to...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

Surface Firmware Updates Are Out for Laptop 2 and Pro 7+

Microsoft has released fresh firmware updates for Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Laptop 2. October 2021 updates bring device stability and reliability improvements and address Pro 7+'s CPU throttle to 0.19Ghz issue. Following Surface firmware updates are out for Laptop 2. Surface - Extension - 6.7.137.0: Surface Dock 2 Firmware...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Nvidia releases firmware update to let you get into your BIOS again

Nvidia has released a firmware update for the RTX 3080 Ti, and the RTX 3060, one that addresses a problem with the screen blanking when using DisplayPort. Currently, the screen will only turn on once your OS loads, which makes getting into the BIOS problematic. Given the need for users to get into the BIOS to turn on TPM options in preparation for Windows 11, this is obviously a timely fix.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

X96max firmware problem

Before I post my question, I want to heartily and with full heart thank xda forums guys and girls who are keeping the website working, and people who have solved my problem before in my previous thread. A real thanks from heart. So today guys I have a problem. The...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firmware#Patched#Img
The Hacker News

This New Android Malware Can Gain Root Access to Your Smartphones

An unidentified threat actor has been linked to a new Android malware strain that features the ability to root smartphones and take complete control over infected smartphones while simultaneously taking steps to evade detection. The malware has been named "AbstractEmu" owing to its use of code abstraction and anti-emulation checks...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Computers
hackaday.com

Oculus Go VR Headset Gets Root Access, No Jailbreak Needed

The Oculus Go, Facebook’s first generation standalone VR headset, hit the market back in 2018 but it’s taken until now for owners to get an official unlocked OS build. The release was hinted at by former Oculus CTO John Carmack in a recent Tweet as something he had been pushing for years. This opens the hardware completely, allowing root access without the need for an unofficial jailbreak.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Get the Best Performance Out of Your Subwoofer

Place the subwoofer between the two main speakers and away from the front wall or on a side wall between the front and rear walls. If a cable has to encounter other wiring, do your best to have them cross at 90 degrees. Adjust the crossover, set the subwoofer volume...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

macOS 12.1 beta brings back SharePlay support, but still no sign of Universal Control

Apple has released the first beta of macOS 12.1 Monterey for both developers and public testers. This update comes after the public release of macOS 12.0.1 early last week. The latest build brings back SharePlay support, a feature that is missing in the initial stable build. However, there’s still no sign of Universal Control, which should be available by the end of the year.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

[Mod] Android 11 signature spoofing

This script can be used for adding signature spoofing to android 11. It has been tested on the exynoobs build of LineageOS 18.1. I do not know if this works in OneUI, It probably does not!!!! (but hey, give it a try and post in the comments) This can be...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

macOS 12 Monterey is bricking some older Macs, so you may want to hold off on the update

Apple released macOS 12 Monterey to the public early last week. This major version was first revealed during the opening keynote of WWDC21, back in June. It had been in beta testing since then to ensure a smooth experience for the public. Ironically, it seems like the stable build has been bricking some users’ older Macs, based on online complaints.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Fastboot "FAILED (remote: 'unknown command') - Moto G8 [blackjack]

New to this forum, apologies if I mess something up! I'm trying to install Graphene or LineageOS on my Moto G8, but am running into issues getting the OEM unlock code to get the unlock key from Motorola. Fastboot is working -- when I run fastboot devices in my Command Prompt (I'm on W11), it shows me my phone's S# and "fastboot" next to it. However, when I try to run anything else (flashing and OEM commands), I receive this error:
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Best monitors for MacBook Pro 2021 you can buy right now

The new MacBook Pro 2021 models feature a fantastic Liquid Retina XDA display. The mini-LED technology makes them better than all the previous MacBook panels we’ve seen so far. That being said, even a beautiful and large display like that isn’t enough to take full advantage of all the raw power these new MacBooks offer. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best monitors for MacBook Pro 2021 models you can buy right now.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: Amazon Black Friday deals, $189 AirPods Pro, $179 Roomba, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

How to flash new type of 8227L board. Tips inside. Need help with testpoints

If you are trying to connect to your 8227L, and you cannot get your computer to recognize for flashtools (or debugging), this variant board has different USB config. Most guides will say to power down and remove ALL connectors from the radio, except the 4pin USB port. In this model, you will actually connect to the 6 pin unit, and will need power to flash to the board.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Windows 11 is now available for all Windows 365 customers

It’s Microsoft Ignite, the company’s biggest event of the year. As usual, there’s a ton of announcement, and there are a few that have to do with Windows 11, as you’d expect. Most notably, all Windows 365 subscribers can now use the new OS. You might recall that when Windows 365 was announced as basically a streaming operating system, or cloud PC, it offered Windows 10 with a promise of Windows 11 later. With it already available to Windows 365 Enterprise users, there are new tools to help Windows 365 Business users make their transition to the newest version of Windows. This is available now.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Download the My HUAWEI App for your Chance to Win One of Ten Prizes

Don’t miss this huge HUAWEI giveaway for your chance to pick up some awesome prizes. By using the form below, you can get the new My HUAWEI app which gives you access to the HUAWEI Carnival event. There are plenty of fun activities that can lead to even more prizes, inside the app.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy