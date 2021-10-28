Firmware is out! Get your root on!

It’s Microsoft Ignite, the company’s biggest event of the year. As usual, there’s a ton of announcement, and there are a few that have to do with Windows 11, as you’d expect. Most notably, all Windows 365 subscribers can now use the new OS. You might recall that when Windows 365 was announced as basically a streaming operating system, or cloud PC, it offered Windows 10 with a promise of Windows 11 later. With it already available to Windows 365 Enterprise users, there are new tools to help Windows 365 Business users make their transition to the newest version of Windows. This is available now.
