Firmware is out! Get your root on!

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: Amazon Black Friday deals, $189 AirPods Pro, $179 Roomba, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO