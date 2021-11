Alice is Still Dead is a heart-wrenching documentary about the life and eventual murder of Alice Stevens. The film serves to celebrate its titular subject, showing her lasting impact on her family and friends while refusing to shy away from Alice’s flaws and hang-ups, which indubitably make us all human. I had no prior knowledge of the events that the doc covers, but it did a great job of sucking me in and making me care for the people involved. It was easy to empathize with what they went through, and the film is skilled enough to make viewers feel as if we were friends of Alice too.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO