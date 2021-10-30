Russian Tycoon Pays $500 Million To Settle US Tax Bill

This is Hubwonk, I’m Joe Selvaggi. Welcome to Hubwonk, a podcast of Pioneer Institute, a think tank in Boston. On October 28th, the White House and Democratic leadership in Congress announced a framework deal on the Build Back Better Act. The act includes federal spending of upwards of three and a half trillion dollars on broad social, environmental, and economic programs to pay for this massive spending proposal. The echo makes a substantial changes to the nation’s tax laws. There’ll being somewhat constrained by president Biden’s campaign promise to never raise taxes on those earning more than $400,000 a year. And razor thin democratic majority is in Congress. The new tax provisions seek to target large corporations and the ultra high income earners taxing the rich and large corporations may offer a more politically palatable message, but taxpayers deserve to know how its typical $4 trillion annual budget will now afford three and a half trillion of additional spending. I guess today’s senior policy fellow at the American enterprise Institute and tax economist. Kyle Pomerleau. Kyle’s work at AEI focuses on the effects of current tax policy on the economy and works to understand the likely effects the future policy proposals. Kyle will share with us his analysis on what changes are likely to emerge from the build back better act, who is likely to pay more. And what are the possible effects on the economy in the future? When I return, I’ll be joined by AEI senior fellow Kyle Pomerleau.

