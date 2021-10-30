CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Tycoon Pays $500 Million To Settle US Tax Bill

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov was required to pay nearly $509 million to settle US charges of tax evasion, the US Justice Department said Friday. The banking and investment tycoon paid the back taxes and fine after pleading guilty on October 1 to felony charges of concealing more than $1...

www.ibtimes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Justice Department#Tax Evasion#Us Citizenship#Tax Bill#Russian#Tinkoff Credit Services#Tinkoff Bank#The Justice Department#The London Stock Exchange#Ipo#The Us Treasury
