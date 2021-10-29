Southern University Homecoming 2021

Baton Rouge, LA – Southern University held its first homecoming on “The Bluff” since 2019. The football team came into the game with hopes of giving division foe Prairie View its first conference loss. Prairie View jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead. By halftime the Panthers led 14-7.



At halftime fans, alumni, and current students were treated to performances by the Prairie View “Marching Storm” and their beloved Human Jukebox. As for who won the halftime battle, we’ll let the band head aficionados decide. Unfortunately for the Jaguar faithful, their football team would go on to lose to Prairie View 47-21.

-Check out the photo recap below as I captured the 0 quarter to the 5th Quarter.

Southern University football team takes the field. Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Southern University “Human Jukebox” perform as they enter A.W. Mumford Stadium Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Southern University faithful enjoy music being played at the stadium Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Southern University “Human Jukebox” Drum Major Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Students of Southern Universities 2021 Royal Court Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Human Jukebox Dancing Doll captain Airielle Brooks during the 0 quarter Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Southern University “Dancing Dolls” halftime performance Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Southern University Dancing Dolls during the 0 quarter at 2021 homecoming Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Ladarius Skelton Runs in for a touchdown during the 1st half Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Ladarius Skelton (8), Marquis Mcclain (5), and Devon Benn (2) celebrate after a Skelton touchdown Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Ladarius Skelton (8) and Glendon Mcdaniel (12) celebrate Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

Southern University Student Section Photo: Dominique Monday/HBCU Gameday

