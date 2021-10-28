Saints Updated Outlook: Starting LG Andrus Peat Out for the Season (Torn Pec)

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees was asked Sunday night during NBC's broadcast of the Vikings-Cowboys game if he was willing to consider a mid-season return to the Saints after quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an injury. Brees seemed to laugh off the suggestion when Mike Tirico posed the...
The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
Who can lead the Saints during Jameis Winston’s absence?. After a nasty injury to Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints are likely going to be in the market for a replacement quarterback for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian seemed competent enough to squeak out the 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but his ceiling is quite low and the Saints want to compete this season.
An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
It’s safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans aren’t very happy with FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman on Sunday. FOX’s Joe Davis is on the call of Sunday’s Saints vs. Bucs game with Aikman, as Joe Buck is calling Game 5 of the World Series. While most fans appear to...
Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
Leonard Fournette and CJ Gardner-Johnson had to be separated after the Saints-Bucs game on Sunday. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 36-27 in a surprise as the Saints rallied despite Jameis Winston getting hurt. They sealed the game on a pick-six by PJ Williams in the final two minutes (video here).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach was not happy about his team’s lackluster performance on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints. Tom Brady and the shorthanded Bucs chose the wrong night to get sloppy as the hosting Saints made the most out of almost every error the defending champs had en route to a huge 36-27 win.
After missing the last two games due to personal reasons, Calvin Ridley surprisingly announced he’s stepping away from football. As a result, the Atlanta Falcons lose their star wide receiver for the season. However, New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas left a heartfelt message to Ridley. The Saints star...
On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
TAMPA ― The Bucs were warned not to rough the quarterback prior to Sunday’s 36-27 loss at New Orleans that saw Saints starter Jameis Winston suffer a season-ending left knee injury on a horse-collar tackle by linebacker Devin White. Coach Bruce Arians said he informed his team during the week...
The New Orleans Saints upset the Tampa Bay Bucaneers on Sunday, 36-17. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston was injured and taken off the field on the injury cart in the first half, but he did not stop that from celebrating his team's victory. In the locker room postgame the Saints broke out a fog machine and.
The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
MRI results Monday confirmed a season-ending injury for Jameis Winston. The New Orleans Saints starting quarterback suffered a torn ACL and MCL damage in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian the rest of the game, as backup Taysom Hill was...
Don’t call it a comeback. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees shut down any talk of ending his retirement after Jameis Winston suffered a significant knee injury (likely torn ACL) in Sunday’s 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per Pro Football Talk:. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings...
The New Orleans Saints have lost Jameis Winston for the season. The starting quarterback suffered a torn ACL and MCL damage during Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For now, the Saints will stick with what they have at the quarterback position. New Orleans rode Trevor Siemian to the...
HOUSTON -- Tell us how you really feel, Brandin Cooks. The Houston Texans officially agreed to terms that would send running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for what TexansDaily.com sources say can be expected to be later round picks. Cooks is unhappy. Given that he's...
