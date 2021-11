On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the team that drafted LeBron James as they welcome the young Cleveland Cavaliers to town. The Lakers could have been looking for their third straight win in the game to move to 4-2, however, the team let go of what seemed to be an easy win in Wednesday’s game against the Thunder. Instead, they’ll be looking to get back to .500 winning while dropping the 3-2 Cavs to the same exact record.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO