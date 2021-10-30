CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Police ask for public's help finding missing Rohnert Park girl

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago

Update (5:04 p.m.): The girl has been found safe .

Police are asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old girl in Rohnert Park who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the girl, identified only by her first name, Alondra, was last seen Thursday afternoon at her home on Snyder Ln. before she left on foot towards an unknown destination.

She was wearing a grey hoodie, black t-shirt and navy blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

Her family "recently" moved to Rohnert Park from Modesto, and they have no family members or "established relationships" in the area. Authorities noted that Alondra is "somewhat familiar with the Rohnert Park and Cotati areas."

Police ask anyone that sees Alondra or knows her whereabouts to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2612.

KCBS News Radio

