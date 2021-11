Coronado High School Girls Golf Team Captures Western League Title. It seems as if every week the Islanders Girls Golf team seems to one-up themselves, and this week was no exception. With a 2-0 week, the Islanders capped off a 9-1 record in league play, a regular-season record of 14-5, and captured its third consecutive Western League title. A massive accomplishment for a team that has simply dominated all season and nearly every opponent who has dared to play them.

13 DAYS AGO