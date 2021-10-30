CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police rookie officers get "take home" vehicles

By Lee Peck
WALA-TV FOX10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A big milestone Friday morning for the latest rookie officers with the Mobile Police Department. "Alright -- these are y'all's police cars y'all have been issued to take home. Y'all go ahead and mount up!" After three months of field training -- 14 rookies are...

Comments / 3

C C
4d ago

Take home vehicles. The entire concept is an absolute waste of taxpayers money. I've seen MPD cars outside of city limits,picking up kids from school and being used as grocery getters. The funds it must take in additional maintenance and fuel must be astronomical. The individuals with those issued units don't even realize that they're actually parking at their homes what could be going in their pockets in the way of more salary if there wasn't the assigned unit glut. It speaks to the small,southern city mindset.

Charles Schenher
5d ago

just another waste of money one day mobile we'll run across someone that will straighten this city out the police department is run by half-wits they're only there for a paycheck and when they retire they won't stay in Mobile they're gone mobile needs to be run with an iron fist not with throwing money at a problem and making it worse

