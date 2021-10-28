CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Board amends directive to allow compliance with Biden executive order

msstate.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll employees that are employed at public universities that are federal contractors or subcontractors are now required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, within the parameters outlined below and except those who obtain an accommodation as provided by law, including those for disability, medical reasons or for sincerely held religious...

www.msstate.edu

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issues executive order against Biden vaccine mandates

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday issued an executive order targeting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but some observers were quick to assert that the order would have little effect in Missouri. The executive order directs state offices within the executive branch to “cooperate fully and timely” with any...
MISSOURI STATE
WAAY-TV

Ivey issues executive order blocking Biden administration Covid-19 vaccine mandate in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday “to fight the overreaching Covid-19 vaccine mandates from the federal government,” according to her office. In short, the order requires Alabama’s executive branch to cooperate with the attorney general’s office as it challenges the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate; prevents it from penalizing businesses or individuals from refusing to comply with the mandate; orders those who must do so under federal law to make it known Alabama is against the penalty; prevents executive branch contractors from requiring someone provide vaccination status before doing business with them; and protects public employees who refuse to share vaccination status when receiving government services or entering a government building.
ALABAMA STATE
arcamax.com

As defense disruptions loom, Biden eases up on vaccine refusers

WASHINGTON — As the first deadline under federal vaccination orders hit Tuesday for active-duty Air Force personnel the Biden administration said firing those who refuse jabs should not be the first enforcement option. The administration is requiring that not just military personnel but also federal civilians and the employees of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

GOP attorney generals for 17 states write to Biden and Merrick Garland demanding that parents be allowed to freely voice their concerns during school board meetings amid plans to set the FBI on them

Republican attorney generals representing 17 states have signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Merrick Garland demanding that parents be guaranteed the freedom to speak their minds at school board meetings. On Monday attorney generals pushed back, urging Secretary of State Garland to guarantee the freedom of speech. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says state will sue over Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate: ‘They are nothing short of tyranny’

Gov. Tate Reeves, in a blistering social media post, said on Tuesday he and Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch expect to file a lawsuit later this week challenging the vaccine mandate being imposed on certain businesses by President Joe Biden. Reeves said the federal mandates “threaten every Mississippian’s individual liberties....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
JC Post

Kan. AG to Biden: Withdraw directive on monitoring of local school board meetings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a memo aimed at combating threats against school officials nationwide while Republicans insisted he rescind the directive. He signaled he had no plans to do so despite their criticism. The memo took center stage as Garland appeared before the Senate...
#Government Contracts#Executive Order#Amends#The Ihl Board Of Trustees#The Prior Board Direction
msstate.edu

MSU beginning to notify employees of IHL-issued mandate to comply with President Biden’s Executive Order

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is complying with a resolution passed today [Oct. 25] by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning related to President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14042. The IHL resolution requires all employees of Mississippi’s public universities to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Law.com

Determining Mootness of COVID-Era Executive Orders

In the 19 months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Second Circuit on several occasions has analyzed the circumstances in which challenges to certain restrictions implemented pursuant to COVID-19-related executive orders were moot. In four recent rulings—Agudath Israel of America v. Cuomo, 983 F.3d 620 (2d Cir. 2020), 36 Apartment Associates v. Cuomo, — F. App’x —-, No. 20-2565, 2021 WL 3009153 (2d Cir. July 16, 2021), Connecticut Citizens Defense League v. Lamont, 6 F.4th 439 (2d Cir. 2021), and Dark Storm Industries v. Hochul, No. 20-2725, 2021 WL 4538640 (2d Cir. Oct. 5, 2021) (summary order)—the court evaluated whether certain orders were moot on the basis of whether plaintiffs were under threat that the relevant restrictions would be imposed again in the future. The decisions illustrate that, in examining the mootness of executive orders made in response to ever-evolving public emergencies, the court is tasked with assessing the likelihood of similar restrictions in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TribTown.com

Gov. Holcomb signs COVID-19 executive orders

On Saturday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed two executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, both of which will expire Dec. 1. “Today, I’m extending the public health emergency for another 30 days to maintain critical assistance to our neediest Hoosiers as we come out of this pandemic – all directly tied to its continuation,” Holcomb said in a news release.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
WLOX

USM’s response to the IHL vote, executive order

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Following Executive Order 14042 and the Institutes of Higher Learning 9-3 vote to pass the motion for mandatory vaccines, all Mississippi universities that are federal contractors now must have all employees fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. For this to happen, all employees must receive their final...
HATTIESBURG, MS
hngn.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Executive Order To Challenge Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Urges Locals Not To Comply With Federal Effort

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won't be imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the state. She recently released a statement saying that no one can be penalized for not getting vaccinated. "I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the Covid-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to...
ALABAMA STATE
themissouritimes.com

Parson executive order allows state employees to forgo COVID-19 vaccine for religious, medical reasons

Ahead of Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit challenging a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order allowing individuals in the executive branch of the state government to forgo the inoculation for medical or religious reasons. The order says any entity within the executive branch of the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mayfield-messenger.com

Graves board opts to not amend mask metrics

The Graves County Schools Board of Education voted to leave the criteria for mandating masks alone during October’s board meeting. Late in the meeting, board chair Kelly Thurman made a motion to amend the metrics and allow students and parents to make their own decision on whether to wear masks in school.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Princeton Daily Clarion

Executive Order 21-28

Holcomb signs 20th renewal of Indiana COVID-19 emergency declaration. The Republican chief executive signed two executive orders Saturday continuing Indiana's public health emergency due to the coronavirus until at least Dec. 1.
PUBLIC HEALTH

