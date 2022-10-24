ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find Car Seats at up to $180 off During BuyBuyBaby’s Lead Up to Black Friday 2022

By Kaitlin Mahar
 3 days ago
Parents know this to be true: Children bring a lot of joy to your life, but the amount of money you have to spend on them can certainly put the “oy” in “joy”! While we can’t help you out with that college fund, we have good news if you want to save a little cash while splurging on your kiddos. Well, BuyBuyBaby has released early Black Friday deals to help you stock up on must-haves, as well as clinch your spot as “Parent of the Year” this holiday season.

When is BuyBuyBaby's Black Friday sale?

BuyBuyBaby will host its annual Black Friday sale on Friday, November 25, 2022. However, you can currently score sweet discounts on a range of the company's products right now as part of their early Black Friday deals.

What is BuyBuyBaby's Black Friday sale?

On Black Friday, BuyBuyBaby will offer impressive discounts on a range of products for young children. Past discounts have included reduced prices on strollers, car seats, cribs, baby toys, clothes and more.

Where are BuyBuyBaby Black Friday sales?

BuyBuyBaby's Black Friday sales are offered in stores and online. If you’d prefer to avoid the lines, sniffles, and potential tantrums that are associated with going out into the wild this holiday shopping season, BuyBuyBaby offers other shopping options, including curbside pick-up, shipping, and same-day delivery, which costs $9.99. Shipping is free on all orders $39 and up, otherwise you’ll have to pay a $6.99 fee. Standard shipping takes 3-6 business days for your order to arrive, but you can pay $17.99 for 2-3 day expedited shipping or $21.99 for 1-2 day express shipping. Whether you’re dissatisfied with your purchase or mommy brain made you buy some items you don’t need (we feel you there), most items can be returned in store or via mail within 90 days, with some additional exceptions for products like breast pumps and strollers.

Is BuyBuyBaby open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022?

Historically, all BuyBuyBaby stores have stayed closed on Thanksgiving, and the company is expected to do the same this year. As for their Black Friday hours, many of the store’s locations opened earlier than normal last year—some as early as 7 a.m.—and closed at their regular time of 8 p.m.

Are you ready for some infant savings? After combing through BuyBuyBaby’s early Black Friday 2022 deals, we picked out the best of the best, so keep reading!

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Best BuyBuyBaby Early Black Friday Deals

Costway Foldable Lightweight Baby Stroller, Originally $251, Now $191

This lightweight stroller is perfect for your everyday needs. It features a sturdy metal frame and five-point safety harness to keep your little one secure. An adjustable backrest allows for easy positioning, while a roomy storage basket has plenty of space for your diaper bag and other essentials. The whole thing folds up into a compact size for easy storage. Costway Foldable Lightweight Baby Stroller, Originally $251, Now $191

Soozier 2 Piece Climb and Crawl Activity Play Set, Originally $120, Now $100

Kids love to be active, but your couch and chairs aren't jungle gyms. That's where the Soozier play set comes in to, er, play. This two-piece set is made of high-density EPE foam with stairs and a slanted surface that you can configure in a slew of different ways. Your child can climb and explore to their heart's content, saving your "real" furniture from rough use in the process. Soozier 2 Piece Climb and Crawl Activity Play Set, Originally $120, Now $100

Safety 1ˢᵗ onBoard35 Air 360 Infant Car Seat, Originally $521, Now $341

This fan-favorite car seat is an impressive $200 off right now. You'll feel good knowing your baby is secured with an Air Protect cushioning system and GCell HX for stability and protection. Soft foam will keep your little one comfortable, while a five-position base makes it easy to snap your baby's seat in and out of your vehicle. Safety 1ˢᵗ onBoard35 Air 360 Infant Car Seat, Originally $521, Now $341

Oxford Baby Uptown Nursery Swivel Glider Recliner Chair, Originally $500, Now $400

Debating whether to invest in a glider for your nursery? You'll be glad you did. This Oxford Baby glider is $100 off right now and has plenty of creature comforts to keep you and baby cozy. A cushiony back and seat provides plenty of support, while a 360-degree swivel allows you to check out all the action without getting up. Kick your feet up with the touch of a button on the side. Oxford Baby Uptown Nursery Swivel Glider Recliner Chair, Originally $500, Now $400

Primary Unisex Signature Puffer Suit, Originally $58, Now $41

Baby, it's cold outside! (And, if it's not, it will be soon enough.) Keep your little one nice and toasty outdoors with the Primary puffer. This zip-on suit has a water-repellent finish and foldover cuffs at the feet and hands for maximum coziness. Choose from spruce, raspberry, and cherry shades. Primary Unisex Signature Puffer Suit, Originally $58, Now $41

