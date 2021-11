A Texas woman has luckily walked away with minor bruises from a fiery crash after her car rolled over and burst into flames. According to KSAT12 a woman who was driving sleepily at the wheel clipped an 18 wheeler at about 4:15 this morning, causing her SUV to roll and then catch fire. As firefighters worked the car fire extinguishing the flames, it looks like an onlooker inside of another vehicle became distracted by the accident and also crashed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO