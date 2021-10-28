Dogecoin hits two-month high as Shiba Inu lags in crypto rankings

Shiba Inu has risen to be in the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies after its amazing run. Bitcoin miners haven't gone the way of the dinosaur, however. Meme cryptocurrency coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) had a pretty nice week for investors, with a gain of over 150% as of Friday morning after hitting a new all-time high on Wednesday. That may sound pretty outrageous to see more than a double in a week, but it pales in comparison to how that token has done over the past year. In fact, there is no comparison. Based on a year-ago price of $0.000000000079 per coin, Shiba Inu is up more than 80,000,000% over the past year. This week's run has also pulled Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) along for the ride, with a weekly gain of almost 15%. For good measure, Bitcoin mining and energy technology company CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is also up about 20% so far for the week.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO