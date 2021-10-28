CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Dogecoin hits two-month high as Shiba Inu lags in crypto rankings

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an intense dogfight in crypto skies as dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), two of the most popular meme coins, battle it out for the ninth spot on the list of top digital assets by market capitalization. Some traders are profiting from the action by taking spread trades....

Comments / 0

Community Policy