‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Images Give New Looks At Doctor Strange & Doc Ock

Spider-Man: No Way Home fans think they've found a connection between Doctor Octopus and Iron Man. Some new images from the film surfaced in the pages of Empire Magazine. In these stills, people have gotten a better look at Alfred Molina's character, but his tentacles are looking a little bit different. There seems to be a red and yellow bit of flavor to his extra appendages. In the Sam Raimi trilogy, Doc Ock's arms were standard steel silver. However, these look like they could be Tony Stark technology, which would raise some eyebrows. Could Doctor Strange's spell be twisting reality to the point that the iconic villain's traits have been changed? If that's true, could it mean the other villains present to tangle with Peter Parker will be getting some tweaks as well? For now, it's all conjecture. Fans on the Internet will zero in on small details like this and it just sets the speculation machine into overdrive. However, there are a certain subset of fans that believe that Iron Man has had too much influence on Spider-Man.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO