Los Angeles, CA

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Brittany Murphy's Late Grieving Widower Simon Monjack Flaunted Elaborate Security System In Eerie Home Tour Following Actress' Sudden Death

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittany Murphy's husband Simon Monjack was so paranoid about the actress' safety that he installed 56 cameras around their elaborate multimillion-dollar mansion in Los Angeles, but all the technology in the world could not prevent her tragic and unexpected death. Article continues below advertisement. The world was shocked to...

radaronline.com

