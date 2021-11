YouTuber Jake Paul butted into the Gigi-Zayn-Yolanda drama by resurfacing a tweet from 2020 in which Gigi referred to Zayn as ‘ a respectful king.’. Just when we thought the drama involving Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik was messy enough, YouTube star Jake Paul had to get a word in. As we’ve reported already, Zayn, 28, has been at the center of allegations that say he “struck” Gigi Hadid‘s 57-year-old mom during a despite. While this drama continues making headlines, Jake, 24, took the opportunity to come for Gigi, 26, by resurfacing a tweet shared by the model on Feb. 23, 2020. In the old message, Gigi defended Zayn against Jake, going so far as to call the former One Direction bandmate “a respectful king.” And given the recent drama, Jake had no problem with showing just how much things have changed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO