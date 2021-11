The Missouri State High School Activities Association crowned five state champions this past weekend at the 2021 MSHSAA state softball championships. The state Final Four needed to wait a day as rain washed out the first day of the championships in Springfield, but the state association was able to use two high school fields to host the semifinals while all five state championship games were able to be played at the Killian Softball Complex on Friday and Saturday of last week.

6 DAYS AGO