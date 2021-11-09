CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery.com (LTRY) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Announce Closing of Business Combination

Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) ("Lottery.com" or the "Company"), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played announced today that it has completed its...

Benzinga

Lottery.com, Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announce Completion of Business Combination Transaction

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where, and when the lottery is played, announced that the business combination between the company and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDAC) has been completed; the two companies had announced their intentions to combine earlier this year. Lottery.com stated that the transaction had received approval from Trident stockholders at a special meeting held on Oct. 28, 2021.
LOTTERY
StreetInsider.com

Motion Acquisition Corp. (MOTN) and DocGo Announce Closing of Business Combination, will Begin Trading on Nasdaq Under the Symbol "DCGO"

DocGo, Inc. (formerly Ambulnz, Inc.), a leading provider of Mobile Health services and integrated medical mobility solutions, announced today the completion of its previously announced business combination with Motion Acquisition Corp. ("Motion") (Nasdaq: MOTN), a special purpose acquisition company. Beginning on Monday, November 8, 2021, DocGo's common stock and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "DCGO" and "DCGOW", respectively.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bird (BRDS) and Switchback II (SWBK) Announce Closing of Business Combination

Bird Rides, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company"), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Switchback II Corporation (NYSE: SWBK; "Switchback II"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. In connection with the closing of the business combination, the combined company, Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS; "Bird Global"), received approximately $414 million in incremental liquidity through a combination of Switchback II cash in trust, the proceeds of the previously announced private placement, and availability under Bird's credit facility with Apollo Investment Corporation and MidCap Financial Trust, in each case before payment of fees and expenses related to the business combination. The business combination was approved on November 2, 2021 by Switchback II's shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (AEAE) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPAC AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AEAEU) (NASDAQ: AEAE) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 20,000,000 units at $10. The Company intends to use the net...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII) and Local Bounti Announce Upsizing of PIPE Investment by $25 Million

Breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company Local Bounti Corporation ("Local Bounti") and Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE: LIII) ("Leo"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into subscription agreements for an additional $25 million of common stock in a private placement ("PIPE") from new and existing PIPE investors on the same terms as the initial PIPE financing in the previously announced business combination transaction between Local Bounti and Leo on June 18, 2021 (the "Business Combination"). This increases the aggregate amount of expected PIPE proceeds to $150 million. Commitments for the upsized PIPE come from new and existing PIPE investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, BNP Paribas Asset Management Ecosystem Restoration Fund, strategic partner Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, Scott McNealy, co-founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems, and affiliates of Leo's sponsor.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Meredith (MDP) Announces Anticipated Distribution Date Of The Previously-Announced Spin-Off In Connection With The Gray Merger

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (the "Company" or "Meredith") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the distribution (the "Distribution") of (i) one share of Meredith Holdings Corporation ("New Meredith") common stock for each share of common stock of the Company and (ii) one share of New Meredith class B common stock for each share of class B stock of the Company held of record as of November 19, 2021 (the "Record Date").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AGBA Acquisition (AGBAU) Announces Merger with TAG Companies

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA, AGBAU, AGBAW, AGBAR), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has entered into a business combination agreement with TAG Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands diversified financial holding company, and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, TAG International Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company engaged in business-to-business services, TAG Asset Partners Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of B2B, OnePlatform International Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of B2BSub, OnePlatform Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-headquartered company that engages in business-to-business services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and TAG Asia Capital Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company which engages in the financial technology sector through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. As part of the transaction, OPH will first become a subsidiary of B2B through a merger with HKSub, following which AGBA will form two wholly-owned subsidiaries which will merge with B2B and Fintech, respectively, with B2B and Fintech as the surviving entities.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (IQMDU) Prices Upsized 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IQMDU) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ) and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol "IQMDU" beginning on November 5, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and warrants are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbols "IQMD" and "IQMDW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Announces Acquisition of FastPharming Manufacturing Facility

iBio, Inc. (NYSEA: IBIO), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming System, today announced it has purchased the manufacturing facility it previously operated under a lease from two affiliates of Eastern Capital Limited (the "Eastern Affiliates"). The Company also acquired the approximate 30% equity interest in iBio CDMO, LLC. (the "CDMO") held by the Eastern Affiliates. As a result, the subsidiary and its intellectual property are now wholly-owned by iBio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (PGSS.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PGSS.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it priced its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "PGSS.U" beginning on October 22, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "PGSS" and "PGSS.WS," respectively.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

springbig to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp. (TCAC)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TCAC) ("TCAC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has entered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (AFACU) Launches 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AFACU), a blank check company sponsored by Arena Fortify Sponsor LLC and formed for the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Prices Direct $20M Offering at $0.60/sh

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale pursuant to a registered direct offering of ordinary shares. The purchase price of the ordinary shares was $0.60 per share and was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $20 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about November 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

SOS Limited (SOS) Prices 51.5M ADS Offering at $1.75/sh

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase approximately $90.1 million worth of its American Depositary Shares ("ADS") in a registered direct offering. Under the terms of the...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Reports Q3 Results; Provides Business Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today certain financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Highlights of, and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FXStreet.com

What are 10 of the most popular dividend stocks?

Investors acquire Stocks for a variety of reasons. A widespread consideration in stock investing is whether the stock/company you are buying issues dividends. Suppose a Company is a regular dividend issuer. In that case, investors would like to know:. How stable is the company's income?. How regularly do they issue...
STOCKS

