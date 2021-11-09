Lottery.com (LTRY) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Announce Closing of Business Combination

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IQMDU) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ) and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol “IQMDU” beginning on November 5, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and warrants are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbols “IQMD” and “IQMDW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO