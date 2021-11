RUSHVILLE — The Heart of Rushville is set to host Halloween on Main from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be children’s games, a bounce house and activities along with giveaways and prizes. Treat bags will be given away to the first 300 kids, thanks to Rush County Community Partners and Rushville Police Department. Meridian Health Services will be offering free health screenings and other downtown businesses will also be providing giveaways.

RUSHVILLE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO