CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Tips for Fall Hikes That Are Great for the Mind and Body

theameryfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTips for Fall Hikes That Are Great...

www.theameryfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Kat Is Building Routines That Are Good for Her Body, Mind, and Spirit

I had ovarian cancer six years ago. And after a couple years of being cancer-free, I let go of some of the better habits that I had taken on at the time. I started feeling stressed and stopped making time for myself. I needed something to motivate me. I came...
FITNESS
nny360.com

Clean Eating: How to eat for a sharp mind and healthy body

Just like luxury cars, our bodies and brains function best when given the best fuel. Eating foods rich with vitamins and minerals nourishes the brain and body and can also help to protect it. Consuming less processed foods and more whole foods can also lead to better emotional health, helping...
CANCER
adirondackalmanack.com

Fall green living tips

Hop on a hayride, stuff a scarecrow, or pick a pumpkin. It is the time of year for pumpkin spice, apple cider, and all that the fall season brings. Autumn is here and what better time to prepare lawns and outdoor areas for the seasons ahead. Before you grab a rake, check out these fall lawn care and composting tips:
GARDENING
newsandpress.net

New gym for the mind and body

“We basically study the kid,” says Jermichael Wright, who runs the new GBMS Sport Complex gym in Florence. Wright says he and his staff will evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the youths who work out at the gym. A lot of kids work out by themselves, Wright says, and while that helps them build their bodies, it tends to miss their hearts and minds.
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
nwahomepage.com

Tips for a Fantastic Fall Brunch

From game watching parties to family gatherings, Fall is full of delicious brunch opportunities! Lucky for us, Registered Dietitian Amy Goodson is here with ideas that not only taste good, but are also good for us. Watch as Amy give tips on the best way to start brunch, share some...
RECIPES
lakemarylife.com

Mind and Body Exercises

For more than 40 years, Mind and Body Exercises founder Jim Moltzan has not only been practicing martial arts, fitness, and wellness training, but he has also shared his passion with the community at every opportunity. Based on his foundations of good health – a strong mind, a healthy body,...
WORKOUTS
hudsonvalleyone.com

The goal of Pilates is coordination of body, mind and spirit

Looking for a new exercise to tone and strengthen your core? To improve your posture and flexibility? A low-impact exercise you can do at home or in a class? Something to lessen back and neck pain after long hours at the computer?. Have you considered Pilates? There are several Pilates...
KINGSTON, NY
inkansascity.com

Mindful Mondays Help Rejuvenate Body and Mind

We know that the last 20 months haven’t been a walk in the park for anyone. With concerns about everything from essential health to job situations to politics, our minds are buzzy and distracted like never before. Fortunately, there are techniques to help quiet the mind and lead to a place of restoration. Jewish Family Services is excited to teach locals exercises to reduce stress and increase mindfulness.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Fitness
Volume One

Strong Body, Strong Mind: Weightlifter Releases New Zine

Since his introduction to the gym scene over ten years ago, Daniel Coughlin has dedicated himself to improving his physical health – and he’s encouraging others to do so too, through his latest project: Hardline Hardware, a bodybuilding-themed zine. “How can I set my body up to be able to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
theridgewoodblog.net

Tips for a Cozy Home this Fall

Ridgewood NJ, As we move into fall and watch the leaves change color, our instinct is to naturally transition from the outdoor social activities of summer to nesting inside, leaning into warmth and coziness. Meredith Staggers, Founder and Owner of Cake & Confetti, shares smart, creative tips for tidying up the household as we welcome fall.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
psychologytoday.com

7 Tips to Help You Develop a Quiet Mind

The Quiet Mind style of meditation involves entering a state of consciousness characterized by a lack of self-talk and mental imagery. Entering a Quiet Mind state of meditation results in the inhibition of the Default Mode Network in the brain. Prolonged practice of the Quiet Mind style of meditation can...
YOGA
Western Front

How to get hiking this fall

Hiking is the most abundant and accessible activity in Bellingham. Even though the days are getting shorter and colder, there are still plenty of ways to get outside throughout the fall and winter. There are over 70 official trails within 10 miles of Western Washington University’s campus, according to AllTrails,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
wmar2news

Olay - Fall Skincare Tips

Cooler, drier weather in fall and winter can lead to dry, rough skin. This is compounded when we spend more time indoors in artificial heat and take longer and hotter showers. Olay's new body lotion is packed with high quality ingredients for instant hydration. Help improve the look and feel of your skin with Revitalizing, Firming, and Nourishing options.
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Future of Home Gyms: Comparing 7 Top-Rated Smart Fitness Mirrors

When schedules are busy, days are jam-packed and to-do lists are never-ending the thing most of us want is for tasks to come to us. We want our food cooked for us, dry-cleaning delivered, gifts ordered + sent without you needing to wrap them and workouts done at home. Working out at a gym or studio is great and all, but it’s quite a time suck. By the time you drive to your go-to CrossFit gym, park, get checked in, workout, spend 5 minutes on a bench outside catching your breath, drive home and shower you’ve basically lost half your...
WORKOUTS
WETM

Hiking 101: How to stay safe in the great outdoors

(NEWS10) — On October 1, two hikers became lost at night while hiking Sleeping Beauty Mountain in Fort Ann. They did not have headlamps, maps, food, water or hiking equipment. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers were called and located them on the trail. They provided the hikers with jackets, food and water before leading them to the trailhead.
HOBBIES
panoramanow.com

Tips for Photographing Wildlife in the Fall

Autumn brings an entirely new world for wildlife enthusiasts. As animals forage for food, fly to warmer climates, and otherwise prepare for the upcoming winter, photographers have plenty of unique and gorgeous opportunities to observe the natural world. Of course, capturing the perfect moment is easier said than done. Make each shot worthwhile with these tips for photographing wildlife in the fall.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Cape Gazette

Energy Saving Tips for Fall

As the outside temperatures go down, our thermostats start to go up. ‘Tis the season for lighting fires and snuggling under blankets as we look for ways to bring warmth and coziness into our homes. Unfortunately, fall also ushers in increased energy bills. Here are some important tips from energy...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
bigrapidsnews.com

Be mindful when hiking this hunting season

With hunting season already in swing and rifle season starting next month, outdoor recreation will be a little more dangerous. Michigan has an abundance of outdoor recreation areas and hiking trails, but many of them are either adjacent to hunting areas or allow hunting within the parks or trails. Many state parks allow hunting on their premises, however there are some that don’t. For a complete map of which parks allow these different activities, visit the Mi-HUNT map.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy