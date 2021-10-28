CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Puscifer To Launch ‘Puscifer TV’ In November

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTool frontman Maynard James Keenan‘s prolific offshoot Puscifer will be launching their own video on-demand channel on November 12th. Dubbed ‘Puscifer TV‘, the Vimeo-based...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

PUSCIFER Is In The Studio

Puscifer is really bad at keeping secrets. According to their Instagram, they're "doin' secret stuff," but then show us they're in the studio. If only Maynard James Keenan were this mouthy about all the goings-on with Tool as well… oh well. Anyway, new Puscifer looks like it's on its way....
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Puscifer TV Coming Next Month

Puscifer have announced that they will be launching Puscifer TV, an online repository featuring on-demand purchases/rentals of previously unreleased concert films and rarities, with the first batch of released on November 12th. The first titles that will be offered include "Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti," "Billy D and The Hall...
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Variety Teams With Twitter to Launch Trending TV Charts

Variety and Twitter have partnered on a unique, first-of-its-kind chart that ranks the most tweeted about TV shows across network television and streaming. The announcement was made on Tuesday at the Advertising Week conference in New York. The three Variety Trending TV charts, powered by Twitter, will detail the top...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wirx.com

Puscifer announces Puscifer TV online concert film library

Puscifer is collecting all of the band’s concert films in one place. Maynard James Keenan and company have Puscifer TV, an online library of their filmed performances and projects, which will be available on-demand for purchase and rental starting November 12. The first titles to be released on Puscifer TV...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maynard James Keenan
Advanced Television

IMDb TV launches 15 channels on Fire TV UK

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has announced that 15 live linear channels have been added to the service, including hit comedy series and reality TV, true crime, design, pop culture, and more. Additionally, the IMDb TV standalone app on Fire TV is now available in the UK. The...
TV & VIDEOS
theprp.com

Slipknot Appear To Have Launched A Cryptic New Teaser Site

Slipknot have been promising to pull out all the stops at this coming weekend’s ‘Knotfest Los Angeles‘ and it seems a new track from their upcoming seventh studio album might be among their plans. The group wrote and recorded that outing during the pandemic and have previously indicated that new material would be arriving before the year’s end.
LOS ANGELES, CA
droidgamers.com

Jumanji: The Curse Returns Launching on Android in November

Fancy playing a game of Jumanji? We mean, who doesn’t want to get sucked into a jungle world, or accidentally unleash a heard of rhinos on their unsuspecting town? No one, that’s who. And now you can do all (some) of that from the comfort of your mobile phone. Or...
VIDEO GAMES
Advanced Television

Pluto TV reveals Italy launch line-up

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced 40 original channels will be available for the official launch of AVoD platform Pluto TV in Italy on October 28th. Italian viewers will have access to a wide range of exclusive channels featuring international and Italian titles, including: Movie channels Pluto TV Romantic Films, Pluto TV Cinema Italiano and Pluto TV Film Action; entertainment-focused Pluto TV Crime and Young and Fabulous; series-led channels like Pluto TV Series, The McLeod Sisters and Teen Series; comedy channels such as Scherzi e Risati, Pluto TV Film Comedy and FailArmy; kids and family collections like Super! Heroes and Super! SpongeBob; and thematic channels like 16 & Pregnant. The list also includes a selection of pop-up and seasonal channels, temporary channels dedicated to specific shows, moments, or special reviews. Among them, there will be Super is Coming! Xmas, a virtual space entirely inspired by the most anticipated festivities of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Vimeo#Puscifer Com
thezebra.org

November 2021 Z-TV calendar

Alexandria, VA – All listings subject to change. Keith Mines, author of Why Nation Building Matters, joins Ralph. No one likes nation-building. The public dismisses it. Politicians criticize it. The traditional military disdains it. Find out why it is important. November 2, Tuesday, 8:00 pm. Living on Music with Steve...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Vibe

Best Of Halloween 2021: See VIBE’s Favorite Celebrity Costumes

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes. From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below. Janelle Monáe As The...
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Cardi B shows off grand staircase in new New York home

Cardi B, the multi-award-winning artist and style fashionista, proudly showed off her new home in the Big Apple! The mom-of-two posted a picture of herself posing in the hall in front of a ultra chic sweeping grand staircase while celebrating her success this year. She shared the lengthy message with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy