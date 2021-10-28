CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Merriam-Webster adds 455 new words to the dictionary, including ‘fluffernutter’ and ‘dad bod’

By CNN Newsource
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt5yD_0cgrGpmL00

By Seán Federico-O’Murchú

Amirite, or amirite? As the world evolves, words follow, which is why Merriam-Webster has added 455 new ones to the dictionary this month.

TBH, many have emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic that has shaped so much of people’s lives over the past 20 months.

In 2020, the English word of the year was not surprisingly “pandemic.”

This year, “digital nomads” who want to avoid “super-spreader” events where they might incur a “breakthrough” infection can circle the globe with their “vaccine passports” and hopefully avoid “long Covid.” And Merriam-Webster says that’s all OK, as far as the new winning Scrabble words go.

As uncertain as such a life might be, there’s a fresh menu of dishes highlighted in the latest dictionary additions that can help ease transitions into a post-pandemic world, although some may be wary of developing a “dad bod.” (Yes, that’s in there, too).

The new words are grouped into categories for online culture and communications, the coronavirus, tech and science, pop culture, medicine, politics and food.

According to the wordsmiths, you could begin your day with a “chicharron,” the tasty fried pork belly snack, or some “goetta,” which is meat mixed with oats, onions and spices that comes in the form of a patty.

They might be prepared in an “air fryer,” or not.

But it could be washed down with a refreshing “horchata,” the cold, sweetened drink made from ground rice or almonds and flavored with cinnamon.

And the entire Merriam-Webster-approved meal can now be wrapped up with some delicious “fluffernutter,” the white bread sandwich containing peanut butter and marshmallow crème.

Of course, these regional food terms are not exactly new. Chicharron and horchata are staples in Latin America , while goetta, which is of German origin, has been celebrated as a tasty cousin of scrapple .

The fluffernutter got some attention in 2013 when Sen. Mitt Romney celebrated his 66th birthday with one.

The CNN headline at the time: “Romney’s having his fluffernutter and eating it too.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The post Merriam-Webster adds 455 new words to the dictionary, including ‘fluffernutter’ and ‘dad bod’ appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Live 95.9

“Dad Bod”, “Super-Spreader”, Among New Words Added To Dictionary

The times they are a-changin'...Merriam-Webster just added over 450 words and phrases to its online dictionary. And the new words are grouped into several categories including the coronavirus, technology and science, politics, pop culture, food, and more. They include "faux-hawk", "air-fryer", "ghost kitchen", "dad bod", "whataboutism", "vaccine passport", and "TBH"....
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘We’re not playing your kind of music tonight’: Black men are sharing their racist night club experiences on social media

Black men have been sharing stories of racism they have experienced at nightclub doors on social media.Last week, a Twitter user asked Black men to share the “worst excuse” they have heard from bouncers when being denied entry to a venue.The tweet has since received more than 4,000 responses, with men coming forward with their stories.Some said they had been turned away because of what they were wearing, even when they had kept to the venue’s dress code. One user shared a picture of his patterned white shirt, which a bouncer told him was “too much”.Got turned away cause my...
SOCIETY
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
INTERNET
Indy100

Plus-size women in Hooters uniforms sparks debate after viral TikTok

A TikTok video has sparked a lively around Hooters and their lack of inclusion, after one user shared an image of a group of plus-sized women dressed in the restaurant chain’s notorious uniforms with the text overlay, “The [world’s] first plus-sized Hooters just opened”. Jaron Furches (@jaronfurches) took to the platform with the clip captioned, “OMW to win customer of the year.” After showing the photo of the women, he is seen gliding towards his apartment door on Heelys, using the popular TikTok sound, “Running Out of Time” from Netflix’s Vivo. The clip became a viral hit overnight, racking up...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictionary#Fluffernutter#Latin America#Chicharron#German
fox9.com

'Fluffernutter,' 'dad bod': Merriam-Webster dictionary adds 455 new words

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Just as language evolves, so too does the Merriam-Webster dictionary — which added 455 new words in October. "Fluffernutter," "dad bod" and "deplatform" are among the new words added, the dictionary's editors announced Wednesday. "New terms and new uses for existing terms are the constant in a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
TODAY.com

Merriam-Webster dictionary just added 455 new words — including dad bod

The Merriam-Webster dictionary just got thicker. On Wednesday, it was announced that 455 new words and definitions have been added, including dad bod. Babywearing and fourth trimester — the 12-week period following the birth of a newborn — also now have a place in the iconic book. What took so...
PARENTING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox5dc.com

'Fluffernutter,' 'dad bod': Merriam-Webster dictionary adds 455 new words

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Just as language evolves, so too does the Merriam-Webster dictionary — which added 455 new words in October. "Fluffernutter," "dad bod" and "deplatform" are among the new words added, the dictionary's editors announced Wednesday. "New terms and new uses for existing terms are the constant in a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy