Public Safety

Technical Rescue

shorelinefire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoreline Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team provides specialized emergency rescue operations that occur infrequently, yet represent an additional challenge and dangerous component to the Firefighter’s job. Our Technical Rescue Team is a specially trained 25-member team made up of personnel from various ranks within the Department. To be eligible...

shorelinefire.com

#Rope Rescue#Lake Washington#Confined Space#Our Technical Rescue Team#Department
shorelinefire.com

Fire Suppression

Shoreline Fire Department has provided fire suppression services to our community since it was first organized as a fire protection district in 1939. Emergency fire crews are staffed by fulltime career Firefighters. All uniformed personnel are certified Firefighters and are represented by the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1760. All Shoreline Firefighters have received a minimum of Firefighter I and EMT certification. They are required to complete ongoing mandated training and participate in practice drills, training events, and disaster preparedness.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
shorelinefire.com

Message from the Fire Marshal

I am honored to be the Fire Marshal for the Shoreline Fire Department and City of Shoreline. I am proud of the Shoreline Fire Department and the City of Shoreline’s commitment to supporting the pro-active approach to fire and life safety. The fire department, City leadership and our citizens, partner together in support of our commitment to providing the resources it takes to accomplish this.
PUBLIC SAFETY
shorelinefire.com

Training Division

Shoreline Fire Department’s Training Division is tasked with supporting the federal and state requirements that mandate ongoing training. Required training for public safety personnel covers a wide range of topics including structural firefighting, emergency medical training, technical rescue, hazardous materials, and mass-casualty incidents. In addition to mandated training, Firefighters are also tasked with learning new topics and skills based on emerging needs and issues affecting their job and community.
PUBLIC SAFETY
shorelinefire.com

Shoreline Fire Department offers American Heart Association adult, infant and child CPR. These AHA Heartsaver classes will be held throughout the year. There is a $50.00 charge for all students. We accept cash or check. If paying with cash, please bring exact change. We do not accept credit cards at this time. You will receive a 2-year AHA ecard. Please call (206) 533-6564 if you have any questions. Have you purchased an AED? Shoreline Fire provides AED training to businesses, organizations, non-profits or medical facilities that purchase an AED.
CREDIT CARDS
shorelinefire.com

Purchasing

The Department is committed to the principles of open competition and fairness. We strive to make sure that the Department receives the best value for the tax dollars that are expended in accordance with federal, state, and local laws governing purchasing. If you have questions about Shoreline Fire Department projects,...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelinefire.com

Fire Cadet Program

The Shoreline Fire Cadet Program offers young men and women an opportunity to explore a career in the fire service. The Cadet Program involves many hands-on and team oriented learning activities while training along side career firefighters. Each Cadet will learn mental and physical wellness, a sense of self-responsibility, personal growth, leadership, teamwork and firefighting skills.
POLITICS
shorelinefire.com

Female Perspectives on EMS and the Fire Service

Kirkland Fire to Host Virtual Seminar: Female Perspectives on EMS and Fire Service. Are you a female that’s ever considered a career in EMS or the Fire Service but wanted to learn more? Here’s your chance. The event is free, but you must register using the Register Button, or scan the QR code on the image.
SOCIETY

